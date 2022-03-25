Shepard Shuts out Lions; Evans Has a Debut to Remember
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - For the second time in the last two weeks, Hunter Shepard exits the North Charleston Coliseum with a shutout in hand. Shepard stopped 32 shots and led the South Carolina Stingrays (21-35-6-0) over the Trois-Rivières Lions (25-26-3-1) by a final score of 3-0 on Friday night.
South Carolina broke through midway into the opening period as newcomer Jonny Evans picked up his first professional point on Tariq Hammond's third tally of the season. Evans fought the puck away from Trois-Rivières in the corner and cut behind the net, feeding a crashing Hammond for the one-timer past the Lions' netminder Philippe Desrosier for the 1-0 lead.
The Stingrays opened the middle frame on a power play and did not let it go to waste. Nine seconds into the period, Evans found Justin Florek at the top of the crease for the tap-in goal, giving South Carolina a 2-0 lead.
Evans was at it again, scoring one of his own goals seven minutes into the final stanza to cap off an ECHL debut to remember. The newest Stingray set up inside the right circle, firing a wrist shot past Derosier for the 3-0 lead on the Stingrays second power play of the night.
The Stingrays return home tomorrow, March 26th, at 6:05 p.m. versus the Trois-Rivières Lions for the second of three games at the North Charleston Coliseum. It's the Stingrays annual Pink in the Rink Night presented by MUSC Health. The Rays will wear specialty pink jerseys and auction them off with proceeds benefitting Share Our Suzy in the fight against breast cancer in the Lowcountry. "I Fight For" signs will be distributed to the first 1,000 fans.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.