Grizzlies Sign Dakota Raabe

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Dakota Raabe, who will wear number 22 and make his pro debut on March 25 vs Tulsa.

Raabe played this season at Sacred Heart University, where he scored 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 34 games. Raabe played at the University of Michigan for 4 seasons from 2017-2021, where he scored 11 goals and 22 assists. Raabe was a teammate at Michigan for 3 seasons with current Grizzlies defenseman Luke Martin.

The Grizzlies homestand continues on Friday night at 7:10 as they face the Tulsa Oilers. It's an AFCU Friday, where tickets start at 8 dollars when you pay using your AFCU debit or credit card at the box office. It's also Ladies night at Maverik Center. Saturday night is Singles Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

