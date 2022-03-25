Gladiators Come Back Again for 4-3 Shootout Win
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Atlanta Gladiators (39-19-3-1) defeated the Rapid City Rush (31-21-4-5) 4-3 in a shootout at The Monument on Friday night. Chris Nell finished with 40 saves for Atlanta and stopped all three attempts by Rapid City in the shootout.
First Star: Chris Nell (ATL) - 40 saves
Second Star: Alec Butcher (RC) - goal, assist
Third Star: Mitchell Hoelscher (ATL) - goal, assist
Rapid City opened up the scoring just one minute into the first period after Alec Butcher scored from the low slot (1:08).
The Rush took a 2-0 lead late in the first period when Brett Van Os netted one from directly in front of the goal (16:37).
Atlanta cut the deficit down to 2-1 early in the second period after Kameron Kielly wrapped around the net and found Derek Nesbitt at the back door who slotted it past Rapid City goaltender Lukas Parik (3:44).
The Glads leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the second when Mitchell Hoelscher found himself on a one-on-one opportunity with the goaltender and flicked a backhander into the back of the net (10:01).
Four minutes later, the Gladiators took their first lead of the night after Billy Constantinou skated around the high slot and blasted a laser past Parik (14:34). The goal was Constantinou's seventh of the season and his first with Atlanta.
Rapid City tied the game at 3-3 late in the second period when Keegan Iverson found the back of the net (17:18).
After a scoreless third period and overtime frame, the game moved to a shootout and Derek Nesbitt found the back of the net for Atlanta. Chris Nell stopped all three Rush attempts to seal his 14th win of the season. Nell finished with 40 saves on 43 shots, one shy of tying a season high. Rapid City outshot Atlanta 43-33 for the game.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Rapid City Rush at 9:05 PM at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota.
