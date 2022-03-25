Cyclones Fall in Weekend Opener to Iowa
March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Coralville, IA - Four goals in the first, including a hat trick by Kris Bennett, caused the Cyclones to fall short in Iowa by a 5-0 final in the 'Clones first ever game at Xtream Arena Friday night.
The Cyclones are 32-27-3-0 on the season with 10 games to play. Iowa continues to try and find a way to sneak into the playoffs, improving to 27-26-7-1.
- With Matt Cairns in the penalty box for interference, Cole Stallard picked up a power play goal to give the Heartlanders a 1-0 lead just over five minutes into the first. Stallard knocked a rebound by Sean Bonar thanks to the initial shot by Yuki Miura.
- The remainder of the first frame belonged to Heartlanders Captain, Kris Bennett, who notched a natural hat trick, scoring his three goals in an 8:26 span.
- Sean Bonar exited the game after the first period. He made 14 saves. Michael Houser stepped in for the middle period, but was beat on a power play tally from Ryan Kuffner 14:51 into the second, giving Iowa the 5-0 lead.
- Houser played well in relief, turning aside 20 of 21 shots faced. His highlight save came while stopping Miura during a penalty shot awarded in the third period.
- Corbin Kaczperski stopped all shots faced from Cincinnati. The 'Clones biggest threats came late in the first, when Kaczperski made a glove save on Luc Brown who was on a breakaway, followed by a third period chance from Zack Andrusiak that hit the post.
The Cyclones conclude their weekend in Iowa with a rematch against the Heartlanders Saturday night.
