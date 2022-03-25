Grizzlies Gameday: Raabe Added to Roster, Captain Bradley Comes off IR

Tulsa Oilers (30-27-3-2, 65 points, .524 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (36-23-2-1, 75 points, .605 Win %)

Friday, March 25, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second of a three-game series vs Tulsa. It's also the second game of a 6 game homestand. Utah is home for 7 of their last 10 regular season games. Utah is 17-3 at home vs Mountain Division opponents. Watch out for Luka Burzan, who has a point in 11 of his last 15 games and Ben Tardif, who has 11 points in 9 games in March (7 goals, 4 assists). Luke Martin has also been hot lately as he has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 6 games.

Games This Week

Wednesday, March 23, 2022 - Tulsa 4 Utah 2 - Utah went 2 for 3 on the power play. Johnny Walker scored his first pro goal 10:11 into the 2nd period. D'Astous added his 24th of the campaign 21 seconds into the 3rd period. Tulsa outshot Utah 29 to 25. Tulsa scored goals from 4 different forwards. No player on the Oilers had more than 1 point in the game.

Friday, March 25, 2022 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm - AFCU Friday. Ladies Night.

Saturday, March 26, 2022 - Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm - Singles Night.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Former Grizzlies Forward Hayden Hodgson Stars in NHL Debut

Former Grizzlies forward Hayden Hodgson made his NHL debut with the Philadelphia Flyers on March 24 at St. Louis and scored 1 goal and 1 assist in a 5-2 Flyers win. Hodgson signed an NHL contract with the Philadelphia Flyers for the remainder of the 2021-22 season on March 23. Hodgson has 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 44 games for the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The 18 goals are tied for the team lead. Hodgson is a teammate in Lehigh Valley with former Grizzlies forward Charlie Gerard. The Phantoms are the team that goaltender Garrett Metcalf played on for 2 months. Hodgson scored 6 goals and 6 assists in 26 games with Utah in the 2020-21 season.

The Captain is Back

Grizzlies captain Trey Bradley is expected to return to the Grizzlies lineup on Friday. Bradley has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 31 games this season. In 96 career games with Utah the 3rd year pro has 85 points (25 goals, 60 assists). Bradley was named captain of the Grizzlies on October 21, 2021. Bradley has 4 assists in 10 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Bradley scored 3 goals on December 29th at Rapid City, with the 3rd goal being the game winner 22 seconds into overtime. Trey scored 2 shorthanded goals vs Idaho on Jan. 14. Trey is the son of 2 time NHL All-Star Brian Bradley.

Recent Transactions

Grizz Sign Forward Dakota Raabe

Utah signs forward Dakota Raabe for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Raabe played at Sacred Heart University this season and had 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 34 games. Raabe played at the University of Michigan from 2017-2021, where he scored 11 goals and 22 assists in 115 games over 4 seasons. At Michigan he was a teammate of current Grizzlies defenseman Luke Martin for 3 seasons. Raabe is 5'10" and 170 pounds. He is a native of Dana Point, California.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Recalled to Colorado

Defenseman Charle-Edouard D'Astous has a point in 6 of his last 8 games (5 goals, 5 assists) and a goal in 5 of his last 7. D'Astous lead all league defenseman with 24 goals and 53 points. He leads the team in power play goals (9), power play points (22) and shots among defenseman (174). D'Astous has a point in 33 different games this season, which leads the club. D'Astous also leads all league defenseman with 6 game winning goals and that doesn't include the shootout game winner at Rapid City on March 4. D'Astous also has a penalty minute in 12 of his last 16 games. His most dramatic game winner came with 2 seconds left in regulation at Idaho on Jan. 5, 2022.

March 25 - Grizzlies Sign Dakota Raabe

March 24 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous Returned from Loan to Colorado.

March 21 - Grizzlies acquire forward Dylan Fitze from Orlando for Brian Bowen.

March 15 - Grizzlies sign forward Johnny Walker.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign defenseman James Shearer.

Grizzlies Goaltenders Own Friday's

The last 3 Friday's have been dominated by Grizzlies goaltenders.

On Friday, March 4 at Rapid City Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50 and 7 for 7 in a shootout as Utah won 2-1.

The next Friday on March 11 Garrett Metcalf saved 39 of 40 in a 3-1 Utah win vs Kansas City.

Last night Trent Miner earned a 30 save shutout to tie for a team record in a single season.

All 3 goaltenders earned the number 1 star of the game.

Ben Tardif Continues to Amaze

For Ben Tardif the month of March has been a great one. In 9 games in March, the first year pro has 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists). Tardif leads the club with 16 multiple point games. Tardif leads the Grizz with 32 assists and is 3rd in shots on goal with 159. Ben is 2nd on the team with 48 points, which leads all forwards. He has 8 shorthanded points (4 goals, 4 assists) and is 2nd on the team in power play goals (4) and power play assists (12).

Save That Puck Mason Weyland It's His First as a Pro

Equipment Manager Mason Weyland has been busy early in the season collecting pucks for players who scored their first pro goals. There have been 17 instances this season where a Grizzlies player has scored their first professional goal. Johnny Walker scored his first pro goal 10:11 into the second period on March 23 vs Tulsa. James Shearer scored his first pro goal on an empty net with 1:57 left in the third period on March 18 at Idaho. Interestingly enough James Shearer was the first player to score his first pro goal since December 9, 2021 when 3 different Grizzlies skaters lit the lamp for the first time.

October 22nd- Brandon Cutler and Quinn Ryan.

October 23rd - Tyler Penner and Nate Clurman.

October 30th- Connor Graham.

October 31st- Mason Mannek.

November 5th - Neil Robinson.

November 6th - Luke Martin.

November 13th - Gehrett Sargis, Bailey Conger.

November 21st - Joey Colatarci.

November 27th - Christian Simeone.

December 9th - Ben Tardif, Kyle Pouncy and Zac Robbins.

March 18th - James Shearer.

March 23rd - Johnny Walker.

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .605 points percentage. Utah has played in 62 of 72 games in the regular season. If the season ended today the .605 % would be the 5th best season in franchise history.

Season Series vs Tulsa

Utah is 3-2-1 vs Tulsa this season. The road team has won 4 of the 6 games this season. In the last 5 years at Maverik Center vs Tulsa the Grizz are 8-6. Luke Martin (1 goal, 5 assists) has 5 points to lead Utah vs Tulsa. Mason Mannek has 5 points in 6 games (2 goals, 3 assists).

Tulsa 4 @ Utah 2 (Mar 23 2022)

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 1 (Dec 12 2021)

Utah 4 @ Tulsa 3 (Dec 9 2021)

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 7 (Dec 8 2021)

Utah 5 @ Tulsa 6 (Nov 28 2021) OT

Utah 3 @ Tulsa 1 (Nov 27 2021)

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous leads all league defenseman with 24 goals and 53 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 6 game winning goals and 9 power play goals. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif is 3rd among rookies with 48 points and is tied for the lead for assists among rookies with 32. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 5 shutouts.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Taylor Crunk, Dylan Fitze, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Quinn Ryan, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 36-23-2-1

Home record: 19-10. Utah has outscored opponents 104 to 85 at home.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .605. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 2.

Standings Points: 75.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.31 (11th) Goals for: 205.

Goals against per game: 3.21 (13th) Goals Against: 199.

Shots per game: 32.03 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.89 (16th)

Power Play: 36 for 194 - 18.6 % (Tied 17th)

Penalty Kill: 193 for 252- 76.6 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 844. 13.61 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 17-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 26 of 62 games this season. Utah is 19-15-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 13-4-2-1. 20 of the 62 games have been decided by 1. 18 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-7 in 2 goal games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Stats

Utah has the 2nd best points percentage in the Western Conference at .605. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals, including 2 on March 12 vs Kansas City. Utah is 13-4 when scoring a shorthanded goal. Utah is 19-10 at home this season and have outscored opponents 104 to 85 at home. Utah is 10-15-2 when trailing after 1 period. The 10 wins when trailing after 1 is the most in the league. Utah is 13-3 when leading after 1 period. Utah is 24-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah is 20-8-1 when outshooting opponents. The Grizz are 13-4-2-1 in one goal games. Utah is outscoring opponents 82 to 56 in the 2nd periods this season. Utah is 19-15-2 when the opposition scores first.

Active Streaks (2021-2022 Season)

Goal Streaks: Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Johnny Walker (1).

Assist Streaks: Luka Burzan, Ben Tardif (2) D'Astous, Luke Martin (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Burzan, Tardif (2).

Grizzlies Player Trends

Ben Tardif has 22 points in his last 19 games (11 goals, 11 assists). Tardif averages 3.61 shots per game. Tardif has 8 games of 2 or more assists. Ben has 22 games of 4 or more shots on goal. Tardif leads the team with 16 multiple point games. Ben has a point in 28 different games this season.

Luka Burzan has a point in 11 of his last 15 games. Since February 18 Burzan has 16 points in 15 games (6 goals, 10 assists).

Nate Clurman set a pro career single game high with 6 shots vs Rapid City on March 6. Clurman has 10 assists in his last 19 games. Clurman's +18 rating is the best among active Grizzlies skaters.

Luke Martin has 1 goal and 6 assists in his last 6 games.

Johnny Walker has a point in 2 of his first 3 games as a pro (1 goal, 1 assist).

