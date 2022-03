ECHL Transactions - March 25

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 25, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Paul Meyer, D

Eric MacAdams, F

Jacksonville:

Joey Sides, F

Reading:

Anthony Gagnon, F

South Carolina:

Barret Kirwin, F

Tulsa:

Jordan Ernst, F

Wichita:

Stefan Fournier, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Tyler Irvine, F assigned by Utica

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Luke Stevens, F loaned to Utica

Allen:

Add Ben Carroll, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darian Skeoch, D activated from reserve

Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Chris McKay, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kody McDonald, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Stephen Desrocher, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on bereavement leave

Fort Wayne:

Add Adam Brubacher, D assigned by Abbotsford

Greenville:

Add Michael Faraj, G added as EBUG

Add Alec Rauhauser, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Austin Alger, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Friend, D returned from loan to Charlotte

Delete James Sanchez, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G assigned by Providence

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Springfield

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on reserve

Delete Nick Jermain, F placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Robbins, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Callum Booth, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Newfoundland:

Add Tyler Welsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Gordie Green, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Tyler Welsh, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Zachary Emond, G assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Dmitri Semykin, D assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Tye Felhaber, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Add Aaron Luchuk, F returned from loan to Hartford (a.m.)

Add Ross Olsson, F added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Delete Luke McInnis, D placed on reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Delete Fabrizio Ricci, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Jake Transit, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Delete Andrew McLean, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Rapid City:

Add Danny Battochio, G added as EBUG

Reading:

Add Logan Flodell, G returned from loan to Belleville

Add Tyler Kirkup, F activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Kevin O'Neil, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jordan Subban, D activated from reserve

Delete Croix Evingson, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Matt Berry, F activated from reserve

Add Sam Craggs, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Leblanc, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Hayden Shaw, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Romeo, D placed on reserve

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F recalled by Laval

Tulsa:

Add Joseph Garreffa, F assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Utah:

Add Dakota Raabe, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Trey Bradley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F returned from bereavement leave

Add Luke Bafia, D activated from reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Jesse Lees, D traded to Trois-Rivières

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Ethan Price, F placed on reserve

