Game Preview: Everblades at Icemen, March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Florida Everblades at Jacksoville Icemen

March 25, 2022 at Veterans Memorial Arena, 7:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & FloHockey.TV

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen and Everblades open-up the first of two head-to-head meetings in a key South Division clash this weekend. Florida sits in second place of the South Division, five points ahead of third place Jacksonville. With four-point swings in full effect this weekend, Jacksonville has an opportunity to gain some significant ground. While Jacksonville has won six of the eight outings between the two teams this season, the season series has been closer than the results may indicate. Six of the eight meetings between the two teams have been decided in overtime or a shootout.

Series History: The Icemen have won six of the last eight meetings this season. The Everblades lead the All-Time series 39 wins to 23.

About the Icemen: Craig Martin leads the Icemen in scoring and has now reached the 50-point mark on the season. Martin has four goals in his last four games and leads the Icemen in scoring against the Everblades with nine points.... The Icemen received a boost on their blue line today as Jacob Friend re-joined the team from the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

About the Everblades: Forwards John McCarron (62 points) and Blake Winiecki (61 points) leads the way offensively for the Icemen. Forwards Alex Aleardi (9 points) and Joe Pendenza (8 points) leads the Everblades in scoring against Jacksonville this season....The Everblades rank first on the penalty kill on the road at 88.0%.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Tonight! Wizards Night! Support your Icemen and your favorite Harry Potter House!

Saturday, March 26, 7:00 p.m. Guns n' Hoses game presented by CSX, Life is Dangerous, H2 Health, Donatos Pizza & Parra Harris Law! Youth Sports Weekend also continues!

April 13, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - Faith & Family Night

April 16, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.