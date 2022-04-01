Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions, 5-1, Friday, Apr. 1 at Colisée Vidéotron. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 21 of 22 shots while Lions goalie Arturs Silovs saved 25 of 30 shots.

Reading scored the game's opening goal two minutes into the first period. Frank DiChiara picked the puck up off of a Lions' turnover forced by Mike Chen in Trois-Rivières' zone. DiChiara snapped a wrist shot past Silovs to score his 13th goal of the season and credit Chen with his first of two assists in the game.

Brenden Locke answered for Trois-Rivières with their first and only goal in the game. Anthony Nellis sent the puck off of Flodell's right skate while the Reading netminder got back into his crease. Locke tapped in the puck past Flodell, caught standing up in the net for his second goal of the season. Thomas Ebbing put the Royals back in the lead for good with a deflection put under the crossbar and over Silovs right shoulder.

Royals defeat the Lions, 5-1, on April 1, 2022.

With the lead after the first period, 2-1, Reading took over the final 40 minutes of regulation. Kenny Haunsger scored his 11th goal of the season for the lone goal in the second period while Brayden Low and Brennan Saulnier extended Reading's commanding lead in the third period. DiChiara and Ebbing earned multi-point games with assists on Haunsinger and Low's goals respectfully following their first period goals. Saulnier's goal was his first in the ECHL this season as well as first goal as a Royal in his first game after being loaned by Lehigh Valley to Reading on March 31, 2022.

Trois-Rivières was held to 22 shots on net in the game and Flodell saved the five shots he faced in the third period to improve his record to 7-1-0-1 with the Royals.

The Royals travel to Trois-Rivières to take on the Lions on Friday, Apr. 1st, at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron.

UPCOMING GAMES

610 NIGHT/COLLEGE NIGHT - 4/06/22

$6.10 green zone tickets

$5 college tickets

$1 PBR drafts

PRINCESSES & PIRATES/STAR WARS - 4/08/22

Happy Hour 6-7PM (1/2 off domestic beer)

Meet Star Wars characters

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental - Danny Briere

WALL OF HONOR NIGHT - 4/09/22

Wall of Honor Ceremony presented by V&M Towing

Team photo giveaway

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.