Oilers Down Thunder 5-3

TULSA, OK - The Oilers defeated the Wichita Thunder 5-3 at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Jackson Leef kicked off the scoring five minutes in, tipping a feed from Jimmy Soper, giving the Oilers an early 1-0 lead. The goal gives Leef eight goals in 12 games as an Oiler. Alex Gilmour made it a 2-0 game at the 12:21 mark of the first period, slamming home a pass from Joe Garreffa. Jake Wahlin pulled Wichita within one, tipping a right-point distribution from Billy Constantinou with 1:07 left in the first period.

Soper restored Tulsa's two-goal lead, finishing a cross-slot feed from Ethan Stewart just 1:49 into the second period. Brayden Watts made it 3-2 4:46 into the frame, snapping the puck into the top of the net. Carson Denomie scored the eventual game-winning goal 2:43 past the midway-mark of the game, tucking a power move past Jake Theut. Brayden Watts scored his second of the game with 3:58 left in the second.

Leef iced the game with his second goal of the game 1:09 into the final frame, closing the score line 5-3.

Tomorrow, April 2, the first ever professional women's hockey game will be played between the Buffalo Beauts and the Minnesota Whitecaps at 4:00 p.m. at the BOK Center. The Oilers and Americans will do battle directly after at 7:05 p.m.

