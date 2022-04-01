McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Luke McInnis enjoyed a two-point night that included a critical game-tying goal in the third period, but the Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-5-1) fell 4-3 in overtime to the South Carolina Stingrays (24-36-6-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The Solar Bears (.531) extended their point streak to four games (2-0-1-1) and maintain their spot in fourth place in the South Division ahead of fifth-place Greenville (.516), which fell 4-3 in the shootout vs. Atlanta.

McInnis, back in the lineup after missing the previous three games, assisted on Orlando's opening goal when Ross Olsson netted his first with Orlando just 36 seconds into the contest.

After South Carolina went on a three-goal run, Aaron Luchuk netted his 15th of the season midway through the second period to make it a one-goal game.

McInnis then tied the score just over eight minutes into the third period when he teamed up with Tye Felhaber on a two-on-one and beat Hunter Shepard for his first goal since Jan. 10, snapping a 30-game goal-scoring drought.

That goal ultimately secured a point for the Solar Bears, but Kevin O'Neil netted his second of the evening in sudden-death to lift the Stingrays past the Solar Bears.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Ross Olsson (20) at 0:36. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Maxim Cajkovic.

SC Goal: Jonny Evans (3) at 4:57. Assisted by Derek Gentile and Daniel Willett.

SHOTS: ORL 10, SC 8

2nd Period

SC Goal: Kevin O'Neill (3) [PP] at 4:27. Assisted by Connor Moore.

SC Goal: Derek Gentile (12) at 8:41. Assisted by Croix Evingson.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (15) at 12:09. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 9, SC 13

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (7) at 8:08. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and Odeen Tufto.

SHOTS: ORL 7, SC 9

Overtime

SC Goal: Kevin O'Neil (4) at 6:10. Assisted by Seamus Donohue and Kevin Fitzgerald.

SHOTS: ORL 4, SC 3

Goaltending

ORL: Alexei Melnichuk, 29-for-33

SC: Hunter Shepard, 27-for-30

NOTABLES:

Orlando is 4-2-1-0 against South Carolina this season, with the series finale slated for Saturday at Orlando.

Maxim Cajkovic assisted on Olsson's goal, extending his point streak to four games (3g-2a).

Luchuk has a three-game point streak (3g-3a).

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host the Stingrays on Saturday, April at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Earlier in the day, the Solar Bears will host the Guns N' Hoses Police vs. Fire charity game at 2 p.m.

