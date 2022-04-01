McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Luke McInnis enjoyed a two-point night that included a critical game-tying goal in the third period, but the Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-5-1) fell 4-3 in overtime to the South Carolina Stingrays (24-36-6-0) on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Solar Bears (.531) extended their point streak to four games (2-0-1-1) and maintain their spot in fourth place in the South Division ahead of fifth-place Greenville (.516), which fell 4-3 in the shootout vs. Atlanta.
McInnis, back in the lineup after missing the previous three games, assisted on Orlando's opening goal when Ross Olsson netted his first with Orlando just 36 seconds into the contest.
After South Carolina went on a three-goal run, Aaron Luchuk netted his 15th of the season midway through the second period to make it a one-goal game.
McInnis then tied the score just over eight minutes into the third period when he teamed up with Tye Felhaber on a two-on-one and beat Hunter Shepard for his first goal since Jan. 10, snapping a 30-game goal-scoring drought.
That goal ultimately secured a point for the Solar Bears, but Kevin O'Neil netted his second of the evening in sudden-death to lift the Stingrays past the Solar Bears.
1st Period
ORL Goal: Ross Olsson (20) at 0:36. Assisted by Luke McInnis and Maxim Cajkovic.
SC Goal: Jonny Evans (3) at 4:57. Assisted by Derek Gentile and Daniel Willett.
SHOTS: ORL 10, SC 8
2nd Period
SC Goal: Kevin O'Neill (3) [PP] at 4:27. Assisted by Connor Moore.
SC Goal: Derek Gentile (12) at 8:41. Assisted by Croix Evingson.
ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (15) at 12:09. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Michael Brodzinski.
SHOTS: ORL 9, SC 13
3rd Period
ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (7) at 8:08. Assisted by Kevin Lohan and Odeen Tufto.
SHOTS: ORL 7, SC 9
Overtime
SC Goal: Kevin O'Neil (4) at 6:10. Assisted by Seamus Donohue and Kevin Fitzgerald.
SHOTS: ORL 4, SC 3
Goaltending
ORL: Alexei Melnichuk, 29-for-33
SC: Hunter Shepard, 27-for-30
NOTABLES:
Orlando is 4-2-1-0 against South Carolina this season, with the series finale slated for Saturday at Orlando.
Maxim Cajkovic assisted on Olsson's goal, extending his point streak to four games (3g-2a).
Luchuk has a three-game point streak (3g-3a).
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears return home to host the Stingrays on Saturday, April at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for First Responders Appreciation Night, presented by VyStar Credit Union. Earlier in the day, the Solar Bears will host the Guns N' Hoses Police vs. Fire charity game at 2 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022
- Solar Bears Release Matt Barry
- Fan Instructions for 2022 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game
- Alexei Melnichuk Named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week