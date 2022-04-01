Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Wednesday the addition of forward Darik Angeli from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for defenseman Dalton Gally and future considerations. Angeli returns to the Everblades after a six-game stint with the team during the 2019-20 season.

A native of Lakewood, Colorado, Angeli spent two seasons in the United States Hockey League, splitting time between the Sioux City Musketeers, Chicago Steel and Tri-City Storm from 2009-2011. Darik's junior career saw a total of 117 games, 26 goals and 26 assists.

From there, Angeli made the jump to Ohio State University (2011-2015) where he played 128 games over his four years of college. He accumulated 25 lamp lighters and 20 assists before moving to the professional level.

Since 2015, Darik has played a total of 428 professional games with 413 of them taking place in the ECHL. Angeli's ECHL career has seen appearances with the Norfolk Admirals, Tulsa Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush, Cincinnati Cyclones and Kansas City Mavericks. His all-time scoring total in the league stands at 113 goals and 177 helpers. This season, Angeli ranks tied for fifth in the ECHL with 65 points and tied for third with 28 tallies.

The Everblades and Idaho Steelheads will play the second matchup of their three-game series tonight, Friday, April 1 at Hertz Arena. Enjoy the action with two tickets, two autographed programs, and two Pink Whitney mixed drinks for just $39! Additionally, be one of the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a mini Everblades wooden stick courtesy of Bud Light! The action begins at 7:30pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.