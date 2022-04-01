Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Rapid City Rush (33-21-5-5, 76 points, .594 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (37-25-2-1, 77 points, .592 Win %)

Friday, April 1, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the second of a big three-game series vs Rapid City. It's the fifth of a six game homestand. Utah is home for 4 of their last 7 regular season games. Utah is 18-5 at home vs Mountain Division opponents. It's the 11th of 12 regular season meeting between the clubs. Utah is 5-5 vs Rapid City this season.

Games This Week

March 30, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Joey Colatarci and Nate Clurman each scored their 2nd goals of the season. Kyle Betts scored his first pro goal in the 3rd period. Utah outshot Rapid City 26 to 22. Rush forward Avery Peterson had 1 goal and 2 assists and Brett Gravelle and Gabriel Chabot each had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Friday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Faith and Family Night.

Family Fun Zone is on the concourse for every Grizzlies home game.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

First Place is on the Line

Rapid City took over first place in the Mountain Division with the 4-3 win on March 30. The Rush have a .594 points percentage and the Grizzlies are in 2nd at .592. The Grizzlies have been in first place for most of the regular season. Both teams have separated themselves from the rest of the division. Idaho is currently in 3rd place with a .546 points percentage. Idaho is at Florida on Friday and Saturday before facing Utah 5 straight times to end the regular season.

Kyle Betts Scores a Goal in Pro Debut

Forward Kyle Betts made his pro debut on March 30 vs Rapid City. Betts scored 15:15 into the third period for his first as a pro. Betts becomes the 19th different Grizzlies player to score their first pro goal this season. Betts played at Cornell University from 2018-2020, 2022 as Cornell did not play in the 2020-21 season. Betts took a lot of face-offs for Utah on Wednesday night. That's nothing new for Kyle, who led Cornell in face-offs drawn and was 2nd on the team with a 55.2 % success rate.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous Returns from AHL

D'Astous comes back to the Grizzlies after spending 7 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. D'Astous leads Utah in goals (24) and points (53). D'Astous has been instrumental to the power play as he leads the club in power play goals (9), assists (13) and points (22). He leads the team with 6 game winning goals and leads all current Grizzlies skaters with 174 shots on goal.

Recent Transactions

April 1 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

March 30 - Forward Kyle Betts Reassigned to Utah.

March 29 - Grizzlies sign goaltender Thomas Sigouin. Utah released forward Taylor Crunk.

March 26 - Grizzlies release forward Quinn Ryan.

March 25 - Grizzlies Sign Dakota Raabe

March Recap

Utah went 6-6 in March. They are 11-12 since February 1. The highlights of the month include Peyton Jones 49 for 50 save performance at Rapid City on March 4. Utah swept Kansas City in a 3 game series on March 9, 11-12. Trent Miner had 2 shutouts in

March Team Leaders

Points: Ben Tardif (12).

Goals: Tardif (8).

Assists: Luke Martin (8).

Shots: Tardif (40).

Plus/Minus: Tyler Penner (+5).

Season Series vs Rapid City

Utah is 5-5 vs Rapid City this season. Utah is 20-7-2-1 in their last 30 meetings with Rapid City. March 30 will be the 11th of 12 meetings between the division rivals. Tyler Penner has 10 points vs Rapid City in 10 games (1 goal, 9 assists). Trey Bradley has 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 7 games vs RC.

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon

Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah's 6 game win streak ended. Utah outshot RC 46 to 31. Luka Burzan had 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved all 46.

December 29, 2021 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 - Trey Bradley 3 goals. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal. Luka Burzan game winning assist. Emergency starting goalie Brady Devries saves 18 of 21 in an improbable win. December 31, 2021 - Utah 1 Rapid City 3 - Christian Simeone scored Utah's lone goal. Rapid City went 3 for 7 on power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

January 1, 2022 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4 - Mason Mannek 2 goals, 1 assist. Tyler Penner 3 assists. Gehrett Sargis and Ben Tardif 1 goal, 1 assist each. Zac Robbins and Andrew Nielsen added goals. Cole Kehler saved 34 of 38 for his first Utah win.

March 4, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 1 (Shootout) - Luka Burzan scored his 9th goal of the season. Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50, including all 7 shots he saw in the shootout to pick up his 14th win of the season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous won the game in the 7th round of the shootout.

March 5, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 10 - Most goals allowed in a game since November 2012.

March 6, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 - Tyler Penner and Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored for Utah.

March 30, 2022 - Rapid City 4 Utah 3 - Colatarci, Clurman and Betts each scored for Utah.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Now With Colorado AHL) leads all league defenseman with 24 goals and 53 points. D'Astous also leads league D-men with 6 game winning goals and 9 power play goals. Ben Tardif leads all rookies with 8 shorthanded points. Tardif is 3rd among rookies with 49 points and is tied for 2nd in assists among rookies with 32. Connor McDonald leads all league defenseman with 4 shorthanded assists. Trent Miner leads the league with 6 shutouts. Luke Martin is tied with Tardif for 2nd in assists among rookies (32).

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 37-25-2-1

Home record: 20-12. Utah has outscored opponents 113 to 95 at home. Utah is home for 4 of their last 7 games.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .592. 2nd place in the Mountain Division.

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 77.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.29 (12th) Goals for: 214.

Goals against per game: 3.22 (13th) Goals Against: 209.

Shots per game: 31.88 (11th)

Shots against per game: 31.98 (Tied 15th)

Power Play: 37 for 206 - 18.8 % (Tied 19th)

Penalty Kill: 202 for 262- 77.1 % (25th)

Penalty Minutes: 871. 13.40 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 18-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 27 of 65 games this season. Utah is 19-17-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 14-6-2-1. 23 of the 65 games have been decided by 1. 18 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-7 in 2 goal games.

Team Leaders (2021-22 season)

Games: Mason Mannek/Tyler Penner (65).

Goals: Charle-Edouard D'Astous (24).

Assists: Luke Martin/Ben Tardif (32)

Points: D'Astous (53)

Plus/Minus: D'Astous (+19)

PIM: Andrew Nielsen (114) Mason Mannek leads active Grizzlies with 97.

Power Play Points: D'Astous (22)

Power Play Goals: D'Astous (9)

Power Play Assists: D'Astous (13).

Shorthanded Goals: Trey Bradley/Matthew Boucher/Tardif (4)

Shots on Goal: Brian Bowen (201) Tardif leads active Grizz with 170.

Shooting Percentage: Bradley (16 for 101). 15.8 %. - Minimum 100 shots.

Game Winning Goals: D'Astous (6).

Wins: Peyton Jones (15).

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.918).

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (2.63)

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 54 85 68 6 1 214 Utah Grizzlies 678 710 650 33 2081

Opposition 74 60 72 2 1 209 Opposition 665 726 668 19 2088

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.