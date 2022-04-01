ECHL Transactions - April 1

Following are the ECHL transactions as of Friday, April 1st, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Indy:

Tanner Butler, D

Utah:

Shane Kuzmeski, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Luke Stevens, D returned from loan to Utica (a.m.)

Delete Luke Stevens, D placed on reserve

Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Allen:

Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve

Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve

Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville (a.m.)

Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Cincinnati:

Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brad Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Alvaro, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Santerno, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve

Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Idaho:

Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Reid Stefanson, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Newfoundland:

Add Tyler Welsh, F activated from reserve

Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve

Norfolk:

Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL) (a.m.)

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve

Delete Carter Robertson, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Chris Hunt, G added as EBUG

Add Alex Stevens, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve

Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Cam Clarke, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego (a.m.)

Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve

Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Bramwell, F placed on reserve

Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)

Add Zac Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Lukas Renard, G added as EBUG

Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Add Connor Walters, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Ian Parker, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian Parker, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG

Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve

