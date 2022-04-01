ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions as of Friday, April 1st, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Indy:
Tanner Butler, D
Utah:
Shane Kuzmeski, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Luke Stevens, D returned from loan to Utica (a.m.)
Delete Luke Stevens, D placed on reserve
Delete Jake Hamilton, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Allen:
Add Dawson Butt, F activated from reserve
Add Tyler Poulsen, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Bethune, F placed on reserve
Delete Chad Butcher, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Xavier Bernard, D assigned by Belleville (a.m.)
Add Jacob Graves, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Cincinnati:
Add Louie Caporusso, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Yeamans, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jordan Sambrook, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Pendenza, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brad Kennedy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Alvaro, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Santerno, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Adam Parsells, D placed on reserve
Delete Matt Tugnutt, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Idaho:
Add Jordan Timmons, F activated from reserve
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jacob Panetta, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Friend, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Reid Stefanson, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Newfoundland:
Add Tyler Welsh, F activated from reserve
Add Todd Skirving, F activated from reserve
Norfolk:
Add Daniel Brickley, D assigned by Chicago (AHL) (a.m.)
Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Brett Van Os, F placed on reserve
Delete Carter Robertson, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Chris Hunt, G added as EBUG
Add Alex Stevens, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Add Dominic Cormier, D activated from reserve
Delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Cam Clarke, D added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Mitchell Heard, F activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Daniel Mannella, G assigned by San Diego (a.m.)
Add Carson Denomie, F activated from reserve
Add Alex Kromm, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Bramwell, F placed on reserve
Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Charles-Edouard D'Astous, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)
Add Zac Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Christian Simeone, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Sean Josling, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Lukas Renard, G added as EBUG
Add Billy Constantinou, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Add Connor Walters, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Ian Parker, F added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Tyler Jeanson, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian Parker, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Matt Jenkins, G added as EBUG
Add Nolan Vesey, F activated from reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve
