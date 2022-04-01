Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears (31-27-4-1 / .532) face the South Carolina Stingrays (23-36-6-0 / .400) in the first match of a weekend home-and-home set that opens tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Orlando is 4-2-0-0 against the Stingrays this season.
Michael Brodzinski leads the Solar Bears in scoring against South Carolina this season with nine points (1g-8a) in five games.
Alexei Melnichuk is expected to start tonight for the Solar Bears. The Tampa Bay Lightning-contracted goaltender went 2-0-0 in three outings last week with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage to capture Warrior ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors.
Steven Oleksy is set to play in his 700th professional game tonight - the former Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals defenseman has skated in 20 games with the Solar Bears since his acquisition from the Toledo Walleye in late January.
Orlando is 8-3-0-0 when scoring first on the road this season.
The Solar Bears are 15-7-0-0 when allowing three or fewer goals on the road this season.
Orlando leads the ECHL with 19 wins when tied after the first period.
The Stingrays relieved Ryan Blair of head coaching duties on March 7, appointing Brendan Kotyk as the team's interim head coach. Since the change behind the bench, South Carolina has gone 5-6-0-0 in its last 11 contests.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.