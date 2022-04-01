Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win

Cincinnati, OH - Louie Caporusso returned to the lineup following a two game absence and went on to score the game-winning-goal, helping the Cyclones defeat the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 Friday night.

The Cyclones are 34-28-3-0 with seven games left in their regular season. Iowa falls to 27-28-8-1.

- Jesse Schultz got the Cyclones on the board early with his 22nd goal of the season after scooping up a puck from the stick of Luc Brown to bang it by Iowa's Hunter Jones.

- Lukas Craggs doubled the lead for Cincinnati, netting his seventh of the season on a cross-ice pass from Schultz 2:39 into the middle period.

- The Heartlanders erased the two goal deficit on tallies from Kris Bennett and Kaid Oliver; both coming in the second period. Bennett's goal was his 34th of the season as he continues to lead the ECHL, while Oliver scored on the power play, getting a rebound through Michael Houser to make it 2-2- just over 11 minutes into the second.

- Five minutes into the third, Bennett crashed the net, landing on top of Houser. The Cyclones net minder was slow to get up, and ultimately left the game due to injury. Sean Bonar came in and stopped seven shots over the final 15 minutes to pick up the win.

- Shortly after Houser left the game, Louie Caporusso crashed the goal for a rebound to get by Jones and give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead 7:15 into the third.

- Dominic Franco doubled the 'Clones lead once more with less than two minutes to play and subsequently giving the game its 4-2 final.

The second-to-last home game of the regular season comes Saturday night when the 'Clones host Iowa for the second meeting of the weekend.

