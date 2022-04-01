Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - Louie Caporusso returned to the lineup following a two game absence and went on to score the game-winning-goal, helping the Cyclones defeat the Iowa Heartlanders 4-2 Friday night.
The Cyclones are 34-28-3-0 with seven games left in their regular season. Iowa falls to 27-28-8-1.
- Jesse Schultz got the Cyclones on the board early with his 22nd goal of the season after scooping up a puck from the stick of Luc Brown to bang it by Iowa's Hunter Jones.
- Lukas Craggs doubled the lead for Cincinnati, netting his seventh of the season on a cross-ice pass from Schultz 2:39 into the middle period.
- The Heartlanders erased the two goal deficit on tallies from Kris Bennett and Kaid Oliver; both coming in the second period. Bennett's goal was his 34th of the season as he continues to lead the ECHL, while Oliver scored on the power play, getting a rebound through Michael Houser to make it 2-2- just over 11 minutes into the second.
- Five minutes into the third, Bennett crashed the net, landing on top of Houser. The Cyclones net minder was slow to get up, and ultimately left the game due to injury. Sean Bonar came in and stopped seven shots over the final 15 minutes to pick up the win.
- Shortly after Houser left the game, Louie Caporusso crashed the goal for a rebound to get by Jones and give Cincinnati a 3-2 lead 7:15 into the third.
- Dominic Franco doubled the 'Clones lead once more with less than two minutes to play and subsequently giving the game its 4-2 final.
The second-to-last home game of the regular season comes Saturday night when the 'Clones host Iowa for the second meeting of the weekend.
Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cincinnati Cyclones Stories
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win
- Houser Makes 41 Saves in Loss to Indy
- Cyclones Bounce Back with Win over Iowa
- Cyclones Fall in Weekend Opener to Iowa
- Cyclones, Bonar Shut out K-Wings