Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Iowa Heartlanders forward Kris Bennett

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Iowa Heartlanders' forward Kris Bennett has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March. Bennett, who also received the honor in February, is the first player to win back-to-back Rookie of Month awards since Idaho's Jason Bast in 2014-15.

Bennett scored 11 goals and added six assists for 17 points in 10 games during the month.

The 26-year-old had at least one point in eight of his 10 outings, including six multiple-point games. Bennett had four points (2g-2a) on March 11 against Fort Wayne, had three points (2g-1a) on March 12 against Kalamazoo and notched a hat trick on March 25 against Cincinnati.

Under contract to Iowa of the American Hockey League, Bennett leads the ECHL with 33 goals and is tops among rookies with 64 points He has added one goal in 12 AHL games with the Wild.

Bennett made his pro debut last season, posting two assists in nine AHL games with Stockton. Prior to turning pro, he recorded 113 points (47g-66a) in 89 career games at the University of New Brunswick and he totaled 114 points (57g-57a) in 195 career games with Saginaw of the Ontario Hockey League.

Runner-Up: Samuel Harvey, Fort Wayne (9-1-1, 2.72 GAA, .913 save pct.) and Pavel Gogolev, Newfoundland (14 gp, 9g, 11a, 20 pts.).

Also Nominated: Colton Kehler (Idaho), Brendan Harris (Jacksonville), Bailey Conger (Kansas City), Maxim Cajkovic (Orlando), Brandon Schultz (Toledo) and Sam Houde (Wheeling).

