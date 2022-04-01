Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades and the Idaho Steelheads will take to the ice for the second of three games at Hertz Arena Friday at 7:30 pm. The Everblades will look to lock up the three-game set with a victory in the middle game before the cross-country rivals meet in Saturday night's series finale at 7:00 pm in The Swamp. Wednesday night's thrilling 4-3 victory over Idaho extended the Blades' home winning streak to three games, dating back to a 3-0 win over Orlando on March 18.

THE OPPONENT: With Wednesday's 4-3 victory, the Everblades spoiled the Idaho Steelheads' first visit to Southwest Florida in six years. The Steelheads (34-28-2-1), the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars and the AHL's Texas Stars, are currently in third place in the Mountain Division of the ECHL's Western Conference. With a .546 points percentage, Idaho is working to lock up a playoff spot with seven regular-season games left on the schedule. They currently trail the first-place Rapid City Rush (33-21-4-5, 76 points, .594) and the second-place Utah Grizzlies (37-25-2-1, 77 points, .592) and are working to hold off fourth-place the Allen Americans (29-25-7-1, 66 points, .533) and the fifth-place Tulsa Oilers (31-28-3-2, 67 points, .523).

THE SERIES: The Everblades and Steelheads have met 12 times, and Wednesday's victory extended the Blades' advantage in the series to a 7-4-1 advantage. Prior to the current series, the clubs last met during the 2015-16 season when they faced off five times. In addition to the 12 regular-season meetings, the teams also squared off in the 2004 Kelly Cup Finals, with the Steelheads prevailing in five games.

LAST TIME OUT: After scoring two second-period goals 16 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead, the Everblades rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the third period to claim a 4-3 win over the Steelheads in Wednesday night's series opener. Nathan Perkovich and Joe Pendenza tallied goals in the second frame, while Blake Winiecki and Alex Aleardi tickled the twine in the final stanza. Pendenza and Aleardi logged three points and two points, respectively, while Parker Gahagen made 35 saves to lift the Everblades to victory.

PLAYOFF PICTURE SOLIDIFIES: According to the ECHL Office, the Everblades are one of three teams that can potentially clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Friday. An Everblades win coupled with a Greenville loss would lock up a trip to the postseason for the boys in green and gray. Additionally, an Everblades loss in overtime or a shootout along with a Greenville regulation loss would also do the trick. In the 24-year history of the franchise, the Everblades have qualified for the ECHL playoffs every season in which playoffs have been contested but one.

OFF TO A GREAT START: Lukas Kaelble registered an assist in his professional debut on Joe Pendenza's second-period goal. A steady playmaker in five collegiate seasons, Kaelble had 65 assists to his credit over 165 combined games with Lake Superior State and Clarkson.

HOLY MOLEY, WHAT A GOALIE: With 35 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 victory, Parker Gahagen not only improved to 15-9-2-1 this season, but the West Point grad turned in his sixth performance of the year with 30 or more saves. Gahagen's 35-save performance came eight starts after posting 47 saves in a 3-2 shutout win over Jacksonville on February 25, the most by a Blades netminder in 2021-22.

TRIFECTA FOR PENDENZA: Joe Pendenza collected his fourth three-point game in Wednesday's victory, the most by an Everblade this season. Pendenza ranks fourth among all Florida skaters with 14 multi-point games this season, but his fourth three-point effort is the most on the club. Everblades skaters have logged 17 three-point games this season.

THE CAPTAIN ROLLS ON: Captain Everblade John McCarron, who earlier this season became the Everblades' all-time career record holder in goals (150 regular season, 168 overall) and points (347 regular season, 393 overall) is nearing the top spot in assists. With 197 regular-season assists and 225 overall helpers, McCarron is closing in on Tom Buckley's regular-season (207) and overall (230) records. Johnny Mac is 10 regular-season assists and five overall apples shy of the career records that Buckley set as a Blade from 1999 through 2004.

