Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - For the second time in a week, the Indy Fuel traveled to Wheeling, WV and left with the win. Just like Saturday, March 26 where Indy won 5-4 in overtime after Seamus Malone scored the game-winning goal, the Fuel came from behind Friday night to win it 4-3 after Malone once again scored in overtime.

The Nailers dominated the first period. They outshot Indy 15-4 and scored the only two goals of the period. Indy's Karl El-Mir was called for slashing four minutes in, but the Fuel killed the penalty. Wheeling's Bobby Hampton and Patrick Watling scored equal-strength goals just 39 seconds apart, giving them the 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Indy's speed picked up in the middle frame. Spencer Watson got the Fuel on the board six minutes in with an equal-strength goal, his 29th goal of the season. The Nailers' Jared Cockrell quickly responded, giving them back a two-goal lead. Despite penalties on both El-Mir and Cliff Watson, Wheeling was unable to capitalize on the opportunities and get the puck past Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam. With six-and-a-half minutes to go in the second, the Nailers' David Drake was given a tripping penalty, giving Fuel forward Jared Thomas the opportunity to chip away at the deficit, making it 3-2. Just 44 seconds later, El-Mir tied the game.

The third period started and ended with the score tied 3-3. Wheeling outshot the Fuel 15-6, but goaltenders for both teams blocked everything that came their way. Each team had one power play opportunity but couldn't score, sending the game into overtime.

With just 17 seconds left in overtime, Indy's Malone sent the puck flying past Wheeling goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, giving the Fuel the 4-3 win.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.