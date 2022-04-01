Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Samuel Harvey of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March. It is the second time this season he has received the honor after previously earning the award in November.

Harvey went 9-1-1 with one shutout, a 2.72 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913 in 11 appearances during the month.

The 24-year-old ended the month on a seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1), allowing two goals or less in four of those seven outings. Overall in March, he made at least 28 saves in seven of his 11 appearances, and posted his second shutout of the season on March 9, stopping all 34 shots he faced in a 6-0 win at Iowa.

A native of Alma, Quebec, Harvey is 20-6-3 in 29 appearances with the Komets with a 2.84 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915. He has also seen action in seven games with San Jose of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Harvey saw action in 199 career games with Rouyn-Noranda of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he went 129-46-9 with 15 shutouts, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also spent one season at the University of New Brunswick going 14-2-0 with a 1.87 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Runner-Up: Chris Nell, Atlanta (6-1-0, 2.77 GAA, .909 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jake Kupsky (Idaho), Francois Brassard (Jacksonville), Brad Barone (Orlando) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

