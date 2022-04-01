Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The offense of the Florida Everblades (36-19-6-4) hit a wall on Friday night as they were blanked 3-0 by the Idaho Steelheads (35-28-2-1) at Hertz Arena.
The Steelheads held a slight edge over the Blades in the first period, posting 11 shots compared to Florida's five. With a scoreless tie at the intermission, the bright spot for the Everblades came from the penalty kill unit as they held off Idaho on both of their power-play chances.
After 13:16 of the second period, the Steelheads were able to find a hole in the Everblades defense with a tic-tac-toe goal from Will Merchant to take the 1-0 lead. They doubled the advantage exactly one minute later as Ryan Dmowski fired a shot into the net from the half wall. It was Idaho's first power play tally of the game and their third of the series.
Willie Knierim's goal for the Steelheads at 6:39 of the third period served as the final blow for the Blades as he advanced the score to 3-0. Goaltender Jake Kupsky secured his third shutout of the season with 29 saves.
The Everblades conclude their three-game homestand vs. Idaho tomorrow, April 2 at Hertz Arena. Every Saturday night Blades home game starts with a tailgate, and live music will be performed by James Prather from 5-7 pm. Also, it's Marvel Super Hero night! Come join the Marvel Universe on Saturday, April 2 as the team is masked as Thor, wearing specialty jerseys for the game! The action begins at 7:00pm.
