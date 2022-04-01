Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Trois-Rivières Lions Friday, Apr. 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. This is the tenth of twelve meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Lions and Royals have each won three of their last five games.

Reading fell to Trois-Rivières in their last meeting, 10-4, on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Santander Arena. A seven-goal second period propelled the Lions over the Royals at home. The Royals are 3-3-2-1 this season against Trois-Rivières and have won 2 of the last five meetings.

Erik Jesberger previews the game on Apr.1, 2022.

Reading held an early lead, 2-1, heading into the second period with goals from Thomas Ebbing and Anthony Gagnon for the Royals. Gagnon delivered a one-timer past Phillipe Desrosiers' right pad to put Reading back ahead after William Leblanc scored his first of two goals for Trois-Rivières. Trois-Rivières made history in the second period becoming the first team to score seven goals in a period this season and the 19th team to do so in ECHL history. Jacob Pritchard scored the lone goal in the middle period for Reading while the Lions scored three short-handed goals to extend their lead heading into the third period, 8-3.

Pritchard cut the deficit to four goals with his second goal of the game on a wrap-around shot that beat Desrosiers to the left post 9:25 into the third period. The Lions defense held Reading to just five shots in the third period while adding two more goals in the final five minutes of play. The Lions' hit double figures on Jonathan Joanette's and Nicolas Lariviere's second goals of the game. Trois-Rivières' ten-goal game is the most goals allowed this season by the Royals this season.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue ten-straight games against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 37-16-6-2 record with a .672 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .647 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .525 point percentage while Trois-Riviéres jumps up to fourth place with a .517 point percentage and Maine falls to fifth place with .500 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .427 point percentage in 62 games.

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season

