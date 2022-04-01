Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Atlanta Gladiators (40-20-3-1) open up a three-game weekend series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-3) tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. With a win, an overtime loss, or a shootout loss, Atlanta would secure a spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. Tonight is the 13th of 15 meetings this season between Atlanta and Greenville. The Gladiators own a 9-3-0-0 edge in the season series and have won the last six encounters with the Swamp Rabbits.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits

Greenville is currently battling with Orlando for the final postseason spot in the South Division. With a win tonight and a Solar Bears loss tonight against the South Carolina Stingrays, the Swamp Rabbits would jump up into the fourth playoff position in the division. Greenville has played to a solid 12-4-1-0 mark in their last 15 games dating back to Feb. 27. Liam Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits with 46 points (20G-26A), including nine points (5G-4A) against Atlanta this season. Max Zimmer returned from the AHL in February and ranks second on Greenville with 34 points (16G-18A).

Last Time Out

The Gladiators mounted yet another comeback last Sunday against the Rapid City Rush in South Dakota. Atlanta trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but Cody Sylvester scored his 26th goal of the season to send the game to overtime. 51 seconds into the extra frame, Mitchell Hoelscher netted the game-winner for the Glads.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Greenville last met in a three game series ranging from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20. In the series finale on Feb. 20, the Gladiators finished a sweep of the Swamp Rabbits with a 5-1 home victory. Cody Sylvester stole the day with two goals and two assists, while Joe Murdaca made 27 saves on 28 shots.

Clinch Scenario

The Gladiators could clinch a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs today with a win or an overtime or shootout loss tonight against Greenville. Atlanta has missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and has not been to the postseason since 2017-18.

Comeback Kids

No team has more third-period comebacks than the Gladiators this season. Atlanta is 9-14-1-0 when trailing after the first two frames. The Glads have trailed by multiple goals at some point in nine of their last 13 games, however Atlanta owns a lofty 10-3-0-0 record in that span. The Gladiators have rallied from multi-goal deficits in six of those last 13 games. Atlanta also holds a winning mark of 19-13-2-1 when the opposition strikes first.

Graves Arrives in Atlanta

The Gladiators acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for Billy Constantinou. Graves, a 27-year-old native of Barrie, Ontario, recorded seven points (0G-7A) and 62 penalty minutes in 27 games with the Thunder this season. The blueliner spent the last three years in Wichita with his most productive season coming last year resulting in 11 points (2G-9A) and 113 penalty minutes.

WHEN: Friday, Apr. 1 at 7:05 PM ET

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, S.C.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

