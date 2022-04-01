Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa

TULSA, OK - The The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, is nearing the end of its six-game road trip and heads to Tulsa tonight to face the Oilers.

Tonight is the first meeting between the two teams since late January and the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 158-149-37 against Tulsa and 72-81-17 on the road in the series against the Oilers.

The Thunder are looking to rebound after a 9-1 loss against Idaho last weekend. Tulsa fell in its last contest against Utah, 1-0.

The Oilers are one point ahead of Allen for the fourth and final playoff spot with 67 points and a .523 winning percentage. Wichita sits in seventh place with 57 points and a .452 mark.

Wichita was very active at the trade deadline. The Thunder made four trades that included Cam Clarke, Sean Allen, Jacob Graves and one that involved Matteo Gennaro. Wichita acquired defensemen Billy Constantinou, Justin Bean and Connor Walters along with forwards Ian Parker and Jake Wahlin. Also, the Thunder will receive six futures that will be completed over the summer.

The Thunder also added rookie forward Steven Ipri and defenseman Jordan Muzzillo earlier this week. Ipri comes from Mercyhurst while Muzzillo played at Alaska-Fairbanks. Both are expected to make their pro debuts tonight.

Jack Doremus, who is near the top of the rookie leaderboard, leads the Oilers with 52 points. Adam Pleskach is second with 50. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 52 points. Peter Crinella is second with 48.

