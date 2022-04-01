Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades

ESTERO, Fla. - The Idaho Steelheads (35-28-3) were led by a 29-save effort along with backend scoring in a 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Everblades (36-19-10) on Friday night from Hertz Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads controlled the pace in the first period despite a scoreless frame, but in the second period they found a way to strike twice in quick succession. Forward Will Merchant (13:16 2nd) was set up for a net front chip thanks to a tic-tac-toe sequence during a 4-on-2 to net the eventual game-winner for the 1-0 lead. Exactly one minute later while on the power play, forward Ryan Dmowski (14:16 2nd) lasered a shot from the right circle to double the advantage heading into the third period. Forward Willie Knierim (6:39 3rd) cashed in on a rebound off the right post to stretch the lead to three, and goaltender Jake Kupsky denied all 18 shots in the third period en route to the 3-0 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Jake Kupsky (29-save shutout)

2. IDH - A.J. White (2 assists)

3. IDH - Will Merchant (game-winner)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jake Kupsky (G) - 3rd shutout of the season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky earned his third shutout of the season on 29 saves, marking his first blanking since December 4 in Kansas City. All three shutouts have been on the road, and he's 5-1-0 over his last six starts.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler added a pair of assists for his third multi-point game of his now five-game point streak, posting nine points (4-5-9) during that stretch.

- Will Merchant: Merchant added to his point streak with the deciding goal, now owning eight points (5-3-8) in his last five games.

- A.J. White: White earned another multi-point game with two assists to move into a share of fourth on the ECHL era assists list. He has 16 points (3-13-16) over his six-game point streak, his second-longest of the season.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads earned their eighth shutout of the season to kick off a new month. It's the first shutout since February 9 against Tulsa as well as the first for Jake Kupsky since Dec. 4, 2021 in Kansas City. It's the fourth shutout with a 3-0 scoreline and fourth in the 2022 calendar year. Now with that mark, the Steelheads tied the most shutouts in a single season in the ECHL era set during the 2012-13 season as well as, most recently, the 2017-18 season.

ATTENDANCE: 5,398

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Everblades finish their three-game weekend on Saturday, Apr. 2 at 5:00 p.m. MT from Hertz Arena. Coverage begins at 4:40 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

