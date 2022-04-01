Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Idaho Steelheads (35-28-3) were led by a 29-save effort along with backend scoring in a 3-0 shutout win over the Florida Everblades (36-19-10) on Friday night from Hertz Arena.
THE GAME'S STO--RY
The Steelheads controlled the pace in the first period despite a scoreless frame, but in the second period they found a way to strike twice in quick succession. Forward Will Merchant (13:16 2nd) was set up for a net front chip thanks to a tic-tac-toe sequence during a 4-on-2 to net the eventual game-winner for the 1-0 lead. Exactly one minute later while on the power play, forward Ryan Dmowski (14:16 2nd) lasered a shot from the right circle to double the advantage heading into the third period. Forward Willie Knierim (6:39 3rd) cashed in on a rebound off the right post to stretch the lead to three, and goaltender Jake Kupsky denied all 18 shots in the third period en route to the 3-0 win.
ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME
1. IDH - Jake Kupsky (29-save shutout)
2. IDH - A.J. White (2 assists)
3. IDH - Will Merchant (game-winner)
PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME
Jake Kupsky (G) - 3rd shutout of the season
STEELHEADS STANDOUTS
- Jake Kupsky: Kupsky earned his third shutout of the season on 29 saves, marking his first blanking since December 4 in Kansas City. All three shutouts have been on the road, and he's 5-1-0 over his last six starts.
- Colton Kehler: Kehler added a pair of assists for his third multi-point game of his now five-game point streak, posting nine points (4-5-9) during that stretch.
- Will Merchant: Merchant added to his point streak with the deciding goal, now owning eight points (5-3-8) in his last five games.
- A.J. White: White earned another multi-point game with two assists to move into a share of fourth on the ECHL era assists list. He has 16 points (3-13-16) over his six-game point streak, his second-longest of the season.
CATCH OF THE DAY
The Steelheads earned their eighth shutout of the season to kick off a new month. It's the first shutout since February 9 against Tulsa as well as the first for Jake Kupsky since Dec. 4, 2021 in Kansas City. It's the fourth shutout with a 3-0 scoreline and fourth in the 2022 calendar year. Now with that mark, the Steelheads tied the most shutouts in a single season in the ECHL era set during the 2012-13 season as well as, most recently, the 2017-18 season.
ATTENDANCE: 5,398
LOOKING AHEAD
The Steelheads and Everblades finish their three-game weekend on Saturday, Apr. 2 at 5:00 p.m. MT from Hertz Arena. Coverage begins at 4:40 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.