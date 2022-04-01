Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-20-3-1) defeated the Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-4) in a 4-3 shootout victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Carlos Fornaris netted two goals, Peter Bates scored his first professional goal, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Greenville attempts in the shootout. With two points tonight, the Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
First Star: Carlos Fornaris (ATL) - two goals
Second Star: Ethan Somoza (GRN) - goal, assist
Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 35 saves, two saves in shootout
Greenville opened up the scoring late in the first period after Anthony Rinaldi cashed in from the low slot (18:13).
The Glads tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period during a power-play opportunity when Carlos Fornaris collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser from the high slot past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (4:32).
The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Ethan Somoza scored from in front of the net (10:55).
Atlanta leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when Fornaris blasted a shot from the blue line past Lethemon for his second goal of the night (8:35).
43 seconds later, the Glads took a 3-2 advantage after Xavier Bernard fired a shot from the right wing that deflected over Lethemon. Parked in front of the crease, rookie Peter Bates knocked the rebound into the back of the net (9:18). The tally served as Bates' first professional goal.
Greenville tied the game with just 12.7 seconds left in the third period when Dallas Gerads sprung free and picked the top right corner.
After a scoreless overtime in which Atlanta outshot Greenville 7-2, Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester both scored in the shootout, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Swamp Rabbits attempts to seal the 4-3 win for the Gladiators. Murdaca finished his night with 35 saves on 38 shots.
The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.