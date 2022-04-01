Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory

GREENVILLE, S.C - The Atlanta Gladiators (42-20-3-1) defeated the Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-4) in a 4-3 shootout victory at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Carlos Fornaris netted two goals, Peter Bates scored his first professional goal, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Greenville attempts in the shootout. With two points tonight, the Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

First Star: Carlos Fornaris (ATL) - two goals

Second Star: Ethan Somoza (GRN) - goal, assist

Third Star: Joe Murdaca (ATL) - 35 saves, two saves in shootout

Greenville opened up the scoring late in the first period after Anthony Rinaldi cashed in from the low slot (18:13).

The Glads tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period during a power-play opportunity when Carlos Fornaris collected the puck at the blue line and fired a laser from the high slot past Greenville goaltender John Lethemon (4:32).

The Swamp Rabbits took a 2-1 lead midway through the second period after Ethan Somoza scored from in front of the net (10:55).

Atlanta leveled the game at 2-2 midway through the third period when Fornaris blasted a shot from the blue line past Lethemon for his second goal of the night (8:35).

43 seconds later, the Glads took a 3-2 advantage after Xavier Bernard fired a shot from the right wing that deflected over Lethemon. Parked in front of the crease, rookie Peter Bates knocked the rebound into the back of the net (9:18). The tally served as Bates' first professional goal.

Greenville tied the game with just 12.7 seconds left in the third period when Dallas Gerads sprung free and picked the top right corner.

After a scoreless overtime in which Atlanta outshot Greenville 7-2, Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester both scored in the shootout, and Joe Murdaca stopped both Swamp Rabbits attempts to seal the 4-3 win for the Gladiators. Murdaca finished his night with 35 saves on 38 shots.

The Gladiators take the ice again Saturday night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 PM at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

