Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The Lions six-game homestand continues this evening at Colisée Vidéotron. The first two games saw the team defeat the Maine Mariners and the Adirondack Thunder.
Tonight's opponents are the Reading Royals. It marks the 10th time this season that head coach Éric Bélanger and his Lions will be tangling with the Royals, and the last time the teams met the Lions registered an impressive 10-4 victory. It was Trois-Rivières' sixth win against Reading this season.
It will be the first of three back-to-back-to-back games between the two teams, with games also on Saturday and Sunday. And fans can expect a lot of April Fools' Day fun at Colisée Vidéotron: The game is being presented by Omnifab and there are plenty of surprises in store! Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m.
Tonight's game will air on TVA Sports and 106.9FM.
Players to watch:
Lions' forward Tim Vanstone scored his first professional goal on Wednesday against Maine. Not only that, but the Lions' number 16 went even further and ended the night with a hat trick!
Royals' forward Patrick Bajkov has 22 goals and 37 assists in 61 games played this season.
