Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Friday morning that Daniel Brickley has returned to Norfolk from the Chicago Wolves.

Brickley, who turned 27 two days ago, returns to the Admirals after spending the last four months with Chicago. He played in 11 games with the Wolves after he was called up on November 30, 2021.

The Utah native started the 2021-22 season with the Admirals as an Assistant Captain and a strong force on both sides of the puck. In 16 games with the Admirals, Brickley had 11 points (3g, 8a), which was best amongst Admirals' defensemen at the time of his call-up.

The 6'3, 205-pound defender played four years at Minnesota State (Mankato) and went straight to the National Hockey League with the Los Angeles Kings in 2017-18. He played in five games with the Kings and has spent the majority of his career in the AHL with Ontario and Manitoba.

The Admirals continue their five-game homestand tonight as they take on the Jacksonville Icemen. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.

