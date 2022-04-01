Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC

Allen Americans left wing Jared Bethune and goaltender Francis Marotte vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open the weekend with a Friday night game in Kansas City at 7:05 pm. This is the first game of a two-game road swing. The Americans return home on Sunday afternoon against the Tulsa Oilers at 2:05 pm. Click the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 3 vs. Tulsa.

Overtime Thriller: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night by a score of 3-2 in overtime at CUTX Arena. Josh Winquist had a natural hat trick scoring the game winner at 1:56 of the overtime period. Goalie Luke Peressini stopped 29 of 31 shots to earn his 10th win of the season (10-4-0). The Americans enter tonight's game against the Kansas City Mavericks in fourth place in the Mountain Division. The Americans are 6-3-1-0 in their last 10 games.

Three-In-Three: The Americans open a big weekend stretch with three games in three days. Following tonight's game in Kansas City, the Americans play a back-to-back weekend series with the Tulsa Oilers in a battle for the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division.

Winquist on Fire: Americans forward Josh Winquist remains red hot for the Americans with seven points in his last four games (6 goals and 1 assist). Since being traded to Allen from Reading, Winquist has 12 goals and 4 assists for 16 points.

Costello Remains Top 5 in Scoring: Americans forward Chad Costello is fourth overall in the league in scoring with 67 points. Costello trails Fort Wayne's Will Graber by 10 points for the overall lead. Costello has been without points in his last two games.

When Tied After Two: The Allen Americans are 11-5-2-0 when tied after two periods of play. The 11th win came on Wednesday night in an overtime win over Kansas City.

Turning the Tide: The Allen Americans picked up just their second overtime win this season on Wednesday night beating Kansas City 3-2. The Americans are 2-7 in OT this season.

Trade Deadline Deal: The Americans acquired Colby McAuley from South Carolina on Thursday for future considerations.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 16-12-2-0

Away: 13-13-5-1

Overall: 29-25-7-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (67) Chad Costello

+/-: (+20) Kris Myllari

PIM: (106) Darian Skeoch

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 18-13-1-1

Road: 11-17-4-0

Overall: 29-30-5-1

Last 10: 2-5-3-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (28) Darik Angeli

Assists: (37) Marcus Crawford

Points: (65) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+23) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (242) Mikael Robidoux.

