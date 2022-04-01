Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two even-strength goals in the third period and fell, 4-2, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Louie Caporusso and Dominic Franco scored for Cincinnati in the third to pull the Clones ahead after Iowa tied it at two in the second period. Kris Bennett scored his league-leading 34th goal in the middle frame.
Jesse Schultz scored the first goal for Cincinnati at 5:09 of the first period at the slot, assisted by Luc Brown.
Iowa tied the game after falling behind by two with back-to-back goals in the. First, Kris Bennett received a back-door pass at the left-wing post and slammed it in, fed cross-slot by Ryan Kuffner at 6:08. Next, Kaid Oliver scored his 14th of the season, slamming it in at net front at 11:21 of the second. The power-play goal happened seconds after a Clones giveaway. Luke Nogard raced to the high slot, drifted and shot it off the cross bar. Seconds later, Nogard got the puck to Oliver for the goal.
Hunter Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots.
Michael Houser blocked 22 shots and was replaced in the third with the game tied at two. Sean Bonar made seven saves in relief and Cincinnati scored the game-winning strike with him in cage.
Iowa rematches Cincinnati Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The road trip concludes at Indy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.
The final home stand of Iowa's regular season starts Wed., Apr. 6 vs. Wheeling at 7:00 p.m. The Wednesday game is presented by Mercy Iowa City and the night is a College Night, pres. by Hills Bank. Fri., Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo is Group Appreciation Night, presented by United Iowa Financial. The team's final home game of the regular season is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic at 7:00 p.m. against Indy.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
- Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling - College Night presented by Hills Bank
- Friday, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Group Appreciation Night presented by United Iowa Financial
- Saturday, Apr. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Indy - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic, with Trading Card Giveaway, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month
- Iowa Ties in 3rd to Get Point at Kalamazoo
- Iowa Doubled up Saturday vs. Cincinnati, 4-2
- Bennett Tallies 1st Pro Hat Trick, Kaczperski 1st Pro Shutout in 5-0 Win