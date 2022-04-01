Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Cincinnati, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders allowed two even-strength goals in the third period and fell, 4-2, Friday at Heritage Bank Center. Louie Caporusso and Dominic Franco scored for Cincinnati in the third to pull the Clones ahead after Iowa tied it at two in the second period. Kris Bennett scored his league-leading 34th goal in the middle frame.

Jesse Schultz scored the first goal for Cincinnati at 5:09 of the first period at the slot, assisted by Luc Brown.

Iowa tied the game after falling behind by two with back-to-back goals in the. First, Kris Bennett received a back-door pass at the left-wing post and slammed it in, fed cross-slot by Ryan Kuffner at 6:08. Next, Kaid Oliver scored his 14th of the season, slamming it in at net front at 11:21 of the second. The power-play goal happened seconds after a Clones giveaway. Luke Nogard raced to the high slot, drifted and shot it off the cross bar. Seconds later, Nogard got the puck to Oliver for the goal.

Hunter Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots.

Michael Houser blocked 22 shots and was replaced in the third with the game tied at two. Sean Bonar made seven saves in relief and Cincinnati scored the game-winning strike with him in cage.

Iowa rematches Cincinnati Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The road trip concludes at Indy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

