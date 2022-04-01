Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (28-26-5-3) vs. Atlanta Gladiators (40-20-3-1)

April 1, 2022 | 7:05 PM | Regular Season Game #63

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Ken Radolinski (64), Terry Wicklum (98)

GLADIATORS SEASON SERIES

Season Series Record:

Overall: (3-8-0-1) Home: (2-3-0-0) Away: (1-5-0-1)

Last Meeting:

February 20, 2022 Greenville 1 at Atlanta 5

Next Meeting:

April 2, 2022 Greenville vs Atlanta

Standings

QUICK BITS

WEDNESDAY WOES:

The Swamp Rabbits fell to the rival Stingrays 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina's Justin Florek scored the night's first goal 11:38 into the first period, and Daniel Willett added another goal at 14:31, the first of his ECHL career. The Stingrays' hot start continued at the start of the second as Nick Isaacson extended the lead with a goal at the 6:20 mark. Croix Evingson made it 4-0 with his second career goal at the 13:33 mark. Greenville's Anthony Rinaldi broke up the shutout 14:58 into the second period, knocking a rebound in the back side to bring the score line to 4-1. Kevin McKernan brought the Rabbits back within two goals at 17:35, making the most of a fast break opportunity. The third period saw the Swamp Rabbits turn things all the way around, making it four unanswered goals to tie the game. Justin Nachbaur scored just 0:19 into the frame, and was followed by Bradley Lalonde who tied the game with a one-time shot at the 1:43 mark. South Carolina's Carter Turnbull ended the game with just 0:38 left in overtime with a quick shot from the face-off dot.

SCOUTING THE GLADIATORS:

The Rabbits take on the Atlanta Gladiators three times this coming weekend, starting at home on Friday night and finishing on the road, Sunday afternoon. The Gladiators hold first place in the South Division with a 40-20-3-1 record and are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games. Cody Sylvester leads the scoring efforts for the Gladiators, recording 55 points in 54 games (26g, 29a). Sylvester also leads the ECHL for shorthanded assists (6), shorthanded points (9), shootout goals (3) and game winning goals (8). The primary goaltenders for Atlanta have been Tyler Parks and Chris Nell, both of whom rank in the top 15 among ECHL goaltenders.

PLAYOFF PUSH:

After a 9-21 start to season, the Swamp Rabbits chances at the playoffs looked slim but the squad turned things around and have found themselves on the edge of a playoff spot with a 28-26-5-3 record. The Rabbits have 10 games remaining on the schedule while the Solar Bears have 9 left to play. The final game between the two sides will come on April 15th, the last Swamp Rabbits home game of the season, one that could decide which team advances to the playoffs.

SOMOZA SHINES:

Former Bemidji State University Captain, Ethan Somoza made his Swamp Rabbits debut on Wednesday night and showed the Greenville crowd what he is made of. Somoza recorded two assists in his pro debut, showing off his speed and knowledge of the game as he worked beautifully alongside his new teammates. Somoza played five seasons at Bemidji State University serving as captain for two seasons and alternate captain for one. In the 2021-22 NCAA season, Somoza totaled 22 points in 38 games (10g, 12a); Somoza is the Bemidji State hockey program's all-time career games played leader and was a three-time AHCA Division I All-American Scholar.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

The Swamp Rabbits play host to the Rapid City Rush for three games on Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The Rush hold first place in the Mountain Division with a 33-21-5-5 record and have gone 6-1-1-2 over their last 10 games. Rapid City's points leader is Logan Nelson who has recorded 55 points in 49 games this season (21g, 34a). Brett Gravelle and Stephen Baylis lead the goal scoring efforts, each netting 22 goals this season. Dillon Kelley has seen the most action in goal among active goaltenders; he has appeared in 11 games and holds a 9-0-0-0 record, 2.52GAA and .922SV%.

