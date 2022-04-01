Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Will Graber of the Fort Wayne Komets has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.

Graber scored nine goals, added 15 assists and was a +12 in 13 games during the month.

The 25-year-old recorded at least one point in 12 of his 13 outings in March, including 10 multi-point games. Graber had a goal and two assists on March 23 at Iowa and notched a hat trick on March 25 at Indy. He was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 27 after recording 10 points (4g-6a) in four games.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Graber leads the ECHL with 54 assists, 77 points and a +39 rating in 50 games with the Komets. He has also skated in two games with Hershey.

A native of Broomfield, Colorado, Graber has tallied 78 points (23g-55a) in 61 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and South Carolina while adding four points (1g-3a) in 22 career games with Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Graber recorded 97 points (35g-62a) in 123 career games at Dartmouth College and 41 points (13g-28a) in 134 career games in the United States Hockey League with Sioux Falls, Muskegon and Fargo.

Runners-Up: Ben Finkelstein, Newfoundland (12 gp, 6g, 18a, 24 pts.) and Brandon Hawkins, Toledo (14 gp, 11g, 9a, 20 pts.).

Also Nominated: A.J. White (Idaho), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Michael Brodzinski (Orlando), Cedric Montminy (Trois-Rivières) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

