Americans Nip KC 3-1

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night 3-1 in front of 3,103 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Phil Beaulieu's second period goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen, his seventh of the season. The Americans added an insurance goal in the third period from Tyler Paulsen, his seventh, as well as the Americans won their 30th of the season (30-25-7-1).

"We played hard tonight," said Tyler Paulsen. "We got a great performance between the pipes from Francis Marotte. He made some huge saves especially in the third period. We have two tough games coming up with Tulsa the next couple days so winning tonight was important."

Chad Costello had the other goal tonight for Allen, his 27th of the season. Jack Combs had a pair of assists for the Americans.

The Americans start a back-to-back series with Tulsa starting tomorrow night at the BOK Center.

