Americans Nip KC 3-1
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday night 3-1 in front of 3,103 fans at Cable Dahmer Arena.
Phil Beaulieu's second period goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen, his seventh of the season. The Americans added an insurance goal in the third period from Tyler Paulsen, his seventh, as well as the Americans won their 30th of the season (30-25-7-1).
"We played hard tonight," said Tyler Paulsen. "We got a great performance between the pipes from Francis Marotte. He made some huge saves especially in the third period. We have two tough games coming up with Tulsa the next couple days so winning tonight was important."
Chad Costello had the other goal tonight for Allen, his 27th of the season. Jack Combs had a pair of assists for the Americans.
The Americans start a back-to-back series with Tulsa starting tomorrow night at the BOK Center.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.