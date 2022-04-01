Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3

April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (left) faces off with the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (left) faces off with the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - Wichita began the weekend on Friday night with a 5-3 loss against Tulsa at the BOK Center.

Brayden Watts led the way with two goals while Stephen Johnson added three assists.

Tulsa hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jackson Leef scored his first of two just five minutes in when he cut to the net and tipped home a shot from Jimmy Soper. The goal was reviewed for possible goalie interference, but was allowed to stand.

At 12:21, Alex Gilmour put home a wrap-around attempt from Joe Garreffa for his 15th of the year to make it 2-0.

Jake Wahlin scored late in the first and cut the lead to one with his 16th of the year. Billy Constantinou cut around a screen at the right circle and fed Wahlin near the net to make it 2-1.

Soper re-gained a two-goal advantage at 1:49 of the second. Ethan Stewart made a terrific pass on a two-on-one opportunity and Soper collected his 12th of the year.

Watts tallied his first of two at 4:46. Stephen Johnson won a race to the puck along the end wall, played a backhand to Watts at the left circle and he blasted it past Daniel Mannella.

Carson Denomie restored a two-goal lead at 12:43 as he stole it from a Thunder defenseman, cut across the crease and beat Jake Theut to make it 4-2.

Watts made it 4-3 at 16:02 as he fired another one-timer in the slot past Mannella.

Early in the third, Leef put home his second of the night to make it 5-3. Wichita was called for a penalty for too many men late in the second that carried over into the third. Leef fired home a pass from Maxim Golod for his 14th of the season.

Adam Pleskach appeared to increase the lead to 6-3 with two minutes left. The goal was reviewed for goalie interference and this time, it was reversed. It was determined that Garreffa impeded Theut's ability to play the puck.

Tulsa held on down the stretch and claimed a 5-3 win.

Watts sets a new career-high in goals with his 10th and 11th of the season and his first two-goal game of the year. Stephen Johnson tallied his first three-assist outing of the year. Steven Ipri collected his first assist as a pro. Constantinou recorded his first assist in a Thunder uniform. Wahlin finished with a goal and an assist.

The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Saturday night to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.

Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.

Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

