Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3
April 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
TULSA, OK - Wichita began the weekend on Friday night with a 5-3 loss against Tulsa at the BOK Center.
Brayden Watts led the way with two goals while Stephen Johnson added three assists.
Tulsa hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Jackson Leef scored his first of two just five minutes in when he cut to the net and tipped home a shot from Jimmy Soper. The goal was reviewed for possible goalie interference, but was allowed to stand.
At 12:21, Alex Gilmour put home a wrap-around attempt from Joe Garreffa for his 15th of the year to make it 2-0.
Jake Wahlin scored late in the first and cut the lead to one with his 16th of the year. Billy Constantinou cut around a screen at the right circle and fed Wahlin near the net to make it 2-1.
Soper re-gained a two-goal advantage at 1:49 of the second. Ethan Stewart made a terrific pass on a two-on-one opportunity and Soper collected his 12th of the year.
Watts tallied his first of two at 4:46. Stephen Johnson won a race to the puck along the end wall, played a backhand to Watts at the left circle and he blasted it past Daniel Mannella.
Carson Denomie restored a two-goal lead at 12:43 as he stole it from a Thunder defenseman, cut across the crease and beat Jake Theut to make it 4-2.
Watts made it 4-3 at 16:02 as he fired another one-timer in the slot past Mannella.
Early in the third, Leef put home his second of the night to make it 5-3. Wichita was called for a penalty for too many men late in the second that carried over into the third. Leef fired home a pass from Maxim Golod for his 14th of the season.
Adam Pleskach appeared to increase the lead to 6-3 with two minutes left. The goal was reviewed for goalie interference and this time, it was reversed. It was determined that Garreffa impeded Theut's ability to play the puck.
Tulsa held on down the stretch and claimed a 5-3 win.
Watts sets a new career-high in goals with his 10th and 11th of the season and his first two-goal game of the year. Stephen Johnson tallied his first three-assist outing of the year. Steven Ipri collected his first assist as a pro. Constantinou recorded his first assist in a Thunder uniform. Wahlin finished with a goal and an assist.
The Thunder heads to Kansas City on Saturday night to face the Mavericks starting at 7:05 p.m.
Join us for our final two games of the season-series against heated rival, Allen. On Saturday, April 9, we are celebrating Hockey is For Everyone. Get two premium tickets and a rainbow Thunder pennant for $40 ($75 value) by using code PACK or through the Thunder office. The team will be wearing a special Hockey is for Everyone uniform that will be auctioned online on the DASH Auction platform.
Team Photo Night is Sunday, April 10. The first 1,000 fans get a complimentary team photo, courtesy of Dick's Sporting Goods, Novacare. BG Products and Butler Community College.
Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.
ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder forward Carter Johnson (left) faces off with the Tulsa Oilers
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2022
- Thunder Loses on Friday in Tulsa, 5-3 - Wichita Thunder
- Rush Fall in Utah, 5-2 - Rapid City Rush
- Royals Earn Commanding Victory over Lions in Series Opener - Reading Royals
- Indy Kicks off Weekend with 4-3 OT Win in Wheeling - Indy Fuel
- Americans Nip KC 3-1 - Allen Americans
- Oilers Down Thunder 5-3 - Tulsa Oilers
- O'Neil's Heroics Give Rays Third Straight Overtime Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- McInnis Scores to Give Solar Bears Critical Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Orlando Solar Bears
- Harris Scores Twice as Icemen Rally for 4-2 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
- Gerads Ties Game Late, Rabbits Fall 4-3 in Shootout to Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Bennett Scores Again, But Iowa Doubled up at Cincinnati, 4-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Cyclones Start April with 4-2 Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Fornaris Leads Atlanta in Playoff-Clinching Victory - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Use Three-Goal First Period to Skate Past Komets, 5-4 - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Shut out Everblades 3-0 - Florida Everblades
- Lions Fall to Royals in the First of Three Games - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Kupsky Halts 29 Shots in 3-0 Blanking of Everblades - Idaho Steelheads
- Nailers Start Strong, But Indy Rallies for Bonus Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Crush Thunder 7-0, Move Closer to Playoff Spot - Maine Mariners
- Railers Lose First of Road Three-In-Three to Growlers - Worcester Railers HC
- Growlers Roll Past Railers 4-0 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Add Reid Stefanson from Umass Lowell - Maine Mariners
- D'Astous Returns to Grizzlies, Kuzmeski Released - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: D'Astous Returns for Friday Night Battle - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays: April 1, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions on the Prowl for a Third-Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Open Three-Game Series with the Lions on Road - Reading Royals
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Fort Wayne's Graber Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Fort Wayne's Harvey Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Wichita Opens Weekend Tonight at Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Kick off Greenville Series on Road - Atlanta Gladiators
- Everblades Trade for Forward Darik Angeli - Florida Everblades
- Daniel Brickley Returns to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Two-Game Road Trip Starts Tonight in KC - Allen Americans
- Bennett Wins ECHL Rookie of the Month for 2nd Straight Month - Iowa Heartlanders
- Iowa's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Everblades Look to Filet Steelheads Again - Florida Everblades
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits VS Gladiators - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.