Roden Home Run Helps Deliver Bisons' 3-2 Win Over Rochester

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







BUFFALO, NY- The Buffalo Bisons gained the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning and never looked back as they beat the Rochester Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

The Red Wings established the early advantage in the top of the first inning as Andrés Chapparo hit a two-run shot. Chaparro's third home run of the season also scored Dylan Crews and gave Rochester an early 2-0 lead.

The Bisons responded with a two-run homer of their own in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of Alan Roden. His third homer of the season evened the score at 2-2 as Damiano Palmegiani also scored. The 397-foot home run jumped off the bat at 108 MPH.

The Bisons gained their first lead of the ball game as Phil Clarke hit a ground ball into right field allowing Nick Raposo to score from second base. This gave Buffalo a 3-2 advantage over Rochester.

The Bisons had seven hits in the low scoring affair, including a two-hit performance by Roden.

Buffalo also limited the Red Wings to just four hits. Chaparro collected two hits in the contest including his two-run homer that put Rochester on the scoreboard. A great defensive game by the Bisons including a couple double plays and two athletic plays by Jonatan Clase in center field.

Trenton Wallace made his Sahlen Field debut and pitched for the second time in Triple-A after being promoted from New Hampshire last week. The left hander pitched the first 4 and 2/3 innings without a decision.

Braydon Fisher was credited with the win for Buffalo while Brandon Eisert was credited with the save.

The Bisons and Red Wings will play the fourth game of their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night.

