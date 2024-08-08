August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (46-64) at OMAHA STORM CHASERS (68-40)

Thursday, August 8 - 7:05 PM CT - Werner Park - Papillion, NE

RHP Brandon Birdsell (0-4, 6.05) vs. LHP Daniel Lynch IV (7-0, 3.36)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Omaha Storm Chasers play the third of a six-game series tonight at Werner Park... marks the fourth series the two clubs have played against each other...right-hander Brandon Birdsell is scheduled to make his fifth start with Iowa and his 19th of the season...he is ranked as the No. 20 prospect in the Cubs' system (MLB.com)...left-hander Daniel Lynch IV is slated to make his 19th start of the season...Lynch IV's seven wins ranked tied for eighth-most in the IL this season.

SLOW WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The I-Cubs dropped the second game of the series last night at Omaha by a 6-2 decision...Omaha scored six runs in the seventh inning to give them the advantage in the game...Caleb Kilian made the start for Iowa and worked 5.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts but did not factor in the decision...Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each hit a home run...for Alcántara it marked his first at the Triple-A level.

THE BIG O: Cubs' No. 3 prospect Owen Caissie hit his 12th home run of the season Tuesday night to give him his second straight game with a home run...it marked the first time this season Caissie has homered in back-to-back games with the last coming on July 30-Aug. 1, 2023 with Double-A Tennessee...additionally, it is the seventh time the outfielder has done so in his career.

MILESTONE HOMER: Kevin Alcántara hit his first career home run at the Triple-A level last night in the eighth inning off Chandler Champlain...it marked his 10th homer of the season as he hit nine with Double-A Tennessee prior to his promotion.

SIT 'EM DOWN: Iowa Cubs reliever Jack Neely, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Yankees on July 30 in exchange for Mark Leiter Jr., earned his first save with a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday night...he made his first appearance of the season on Aug. 3 vs. St. Paul and tossed a scoreless frame and struck out the side...Neely has gone 1-1 with a 2.68 ERA (13 ER in 43.2 IP) with 67 strikeouts and seven saves in 33 appearances between Double-A Somerset, Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre and Iowa.

SCORELESS CALEB: Last night's starting pitcher Caleb Kilian tossed 5.0 scoreless innings to extend his scoreless streak to 12.0 innings dating back to a relief appearance on July 28...during the streak, Kilian has made three outings (two starts) and has allowed three hits, one hit batter and two walks with seven strikeouts over his 12.0 innings.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS: The I-Cubs earned a one-run win on Sunday afternoon vs. St. Paul to improve to 22-16 in such games this year...Iowa has played the most one-run games in the International League during this season (38) ahead of next-closest Jacksonville (35).

A TRAYCE OF POWER: Iowa's Trayce Thompson hit his 20th home run of the season and fourth as an I-Cub on Tuesday night...his 20 home runs rank tied for fifth-most in the International League this season.

FOUR NEW FACES: Iowa had four new players join their roster prior to last night's game in Matt Shaw, James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara and Adrian Houser...Shaw, the No. 2 prospect in the Cubs organization and 29th in all of baseball (MLB.com) was selected 13th overall in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft and hit .279 (87-for-312) with 14 home runs prior to his promotion from Double-A Tennessee...Triantos, the Cubs No. 4 prospect and No. 51 in all of baseball batted .300 (107-for-357) with 30 extra-base hits and 40 RBI and Alcántara (Cubs No. 6/ MLB No. 63) hit .271 (79-for-291) with 22 extra-base hits...Houser has pitched in 152 Major League games between Milwaukee and the New York Mets.

NINE-GAME SKID: Iowa snapped their losing streak on Friday with a win but had lost nine straight going into that game...marked the first time Iowa has lost nine straight games since May 22-June 1, 2021 (also nine) and is tied for the third-longest losing streak in the IL this year.

VS. OMAHA: Iowa and Omaha are playing their fourth set of games against each other this season, following March 29-31, April 30-May 5 and July 1-6...the I-Cubs have gone 7-10 vs. the Storm Chasers this season and have won their last three of their last four against the club.

