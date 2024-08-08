Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Buffalo

BANANA SPLIT: The Rochester Red Wings split their twin bill against the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday afternoon, winning game one 10-5 and dropping game two by a score of 5-3...Rochester has now won six of their last seven games against their Thruway rivals to the west...in the first half of the doubleheader, OF DYLAN CREWS and IF JOSÉ TENA led the way from the top two spots in the lineup with three hits apiece, including two extra-base hits each...IF JOEY GALLO, playing in his first game with Rochester on his second Major League rehab assignment with the team, joined the party with a two-run shot and reached base four times in the contest...in game two, Tena stayed hot and paced the offense with his first home run as a Red Wing and added a double and a walk...C BRADY LINDSLY also doubled for his 42nd hit of the season, which ties his career-high with a single team (42 in 2022 with HBG). OF STONE GARRETT also picked up a hit in the second half of the doubleheader and is now hitting .349 (22-for-63) since July 1...the Red Wings look to retake the series lead tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Bisons LHP Trenton Wallace...

Rochester has now won three and split six of their nine twin bills this season.

THRILLIN' DYLAN: OF DYLAN CREWS recorded his third triple since joining the Red Wings in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader... the former LSU Tiger finished Wednesday 4-for-8 between both games and came up a home run short of the cycle in the first game...

His three triples since joining the Red Wings on 6/18 are tied for second-most in the International League behind St. Paul SS Anthony Prato.

HOME AND JOSÉ: IF JOSÉ TENA finished for a combined to go 5-for-8 with a home run, three doubles, two RBI, three runs, and a walk on Wednesday's doubleheader...the lefty hitter has now recorded four doubles in his eight games since joining the Nationals organization on 7/30, second in the IL since that date...

The newly acquired infielder went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and a walk. Across both games of the doubleheader, Tena collected five hits, including four extra-base hits.

After game two, Tena now leads the International League with 117 hits this season and ranks fourth with 67 RBI.

GALLO VERA: IF JOEY GALLO hooked an 0-2 changeup down the first baseline for his fourth home run in 10 games with the Red Wings this season in the first game on Wednesday... the former Texas Ranger finished the game 2-for-2 with three runs scored, two RBI, and two walks.

WHAT'S 9 + 10?: IF ANDRÉS CHAPARRO smashed a home run in each of Wednesday's games, recording his first and second with the team and 20th and 21st of the season in Triple-A... the newly added 25-year-old now has a combined 21 home runs this season, his third consecutive season with at least 20 home runs...

Chaparro now has 128 hits combined this season, the most among any Triple-A player.

WINNER WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: RHP ADONIS MEDINA picked up the win in game one yesterday, turning in 1.2 scoreless innings on three hits with three strikeouts...he has now turned in nine consecutive scoreless appearances since 7/10, the sixth-longest active streak in the International League...

Since his streak began, Medina has struck out 10 and walked just two across 10.1 innings.

CARLO'S BAKE SHOP: RHP CARLOS ROMERO made his Triple-A debut in game one yesterday after he was transferred to Rochester on 8/6... in 31 games this season, the Venezuelan native is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 56 strikeouts... he is the 27th pitcher, and 53rd player overall to play for the Red Wings this season.

EXTRA, EXTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT: In game one of Wednesday's action, The Red Wings tied their season-high with eight total extra-base hits for the fourth time in 2024...CF DYLAN CREWS and 2B JOSÉ TENA led the way with two each, and DH ANDRÉS CHAPARRO and 1B JOEY GALLO joined the party with a home run each.

