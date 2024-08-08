IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Thursday

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The second game of Thursday's, August 8th doubleheader between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up at a date to be determined.

All tickets from tonight's game date may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability, or for any IronPigs home game in in April or May of 2025 once single-game tickets go on sale. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

In the resumption of Wednesday's game one Thursday, prior to the postponement, the IronPigs (54-52, 20-13) were downed by the RailRiders (61-48, 18-16) 8-1.

The RailRiders plated three in the third before posting two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings with a single tally pushed across in the seventh.

The only run of the game for the 'Pigs came on a Matt Kroon solo homer in the sixth, his seventh of the season, and fourth in his past three games.

Phil Bickford (3-4) earned the win in relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk, striking out two.

Alan Rangel (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, as despite not allowing a hit, he conceded two runs on two walks, striking out one.

International League Stories from August 8, 2024

