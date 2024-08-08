Knights Drop Game Three to Bats on Thursday, 5-4

(LOUISVILLE, KY) - The Charlotte Knights scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but fell just short in game three of the six-game series against the Louisville Bats by a score of 5-4 on Thursday night from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The loss was the second in as many days for the Knights and first under new manager Pat Listach.

Charlotte first baseman Tim Elko continued his hot hitting and launched a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning for the Knights. The home run, which put the Knights on the scoreboard for the first time on Thursday, was the third of the season for Elko since his promotion from Double-A Birmingham to the Knights. He had two hits on the evening.

Down by a score of 5-2 in the ninth inning, the Knights rallied against the Louisville bullpen. Elko started the top of the ninth off with a single and later came around to score on a sacrifice-fly RBI from Rafael Ortega. Also in the inning, shortstop Colson Montgomery ripped a double for his first hit of the night. Montgomery later scored Charlotte's fourth and final run on an RBI groundout by designated hitter Danny Mendick.

LHP Jake Eder (0-3, 10.47) started the game for the Knights and allowed three runs over six strong innings on Thursday night. Eder gave up all three runs in the first inning, before settling in nicely the rest of the way. He walked two batters and struck out three on the night in his fourth start of the season with the Knights. Eder allowed an RBI single to Edwin Rios in the first and a two-run single to P.J. Higgins later in the same inning. He was saddled with the loss.

Earlier in the day, Listach was named new manager of the Knights after Justin Jirschele was promoted to third base coach of the Chicago White Sox.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Louisville Bats (Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) on Friday night from Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, KY. The "Voice of the Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call beginning at 7:10 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch on Friday is set for 7:15 p.m. from Louisville, KY.

