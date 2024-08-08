Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2024 Walk of Fame Class. The group will be inducted on Sunday, August 18 prior to the Red Wings' 1:05 game against the Syracuse Mets.

2024 WALK OF FAME CLASS

NAMES CATEGORY NOTES

Gary Fallesen Media Greece Arcadia and St. John Fisher University alumni, former reporter and columnist at the Democrat & Chronicle

Diane Kirnie Amateur Coaches Led Newark High School Girls' Basketball to a state title in 2009, second female coach in Section V to reach 400 wins

Gary Meyers Amateur Coaches Former Greece Arcadia softball coach, 433 career wins, most in Section V history

Chuck Salamone Amateur Coaches Former MCC Women's Soccer coach, NJCAA Hall of Famer

Elmer Smith Contributors/Administrators Founder of Section V in 1921 and served as its president from 1921-1954

Ted Woods Contributors/Administrators First Executive Director of Section V

Dave Allen Amateur Sports Greece Athena graduate and 1987 NYS Gatorade Player of the Year and 9th round draft pick by the Phillies

Dyaisha Fair Amateur Sports Edison Tech graduate and AGR Player of the Year, third All-time leading scorer in NCAA D1 Women's Basketball between the University at Buffalo and Syracuse University

Alyssa Fenyn Amateur Sports Ranks second in Section V Girls Basketball history with 2,499 career points at Newark, was a four-year starter at Virginia Tech

Gregor Gillespie Amateur Sports Webster Schroeder graduate, two-time state champion wrestler, four-time DI All-American at Edinboro, and an NCAA Champion

Kelly Lane Amateur Sports Three-time AGR basketball selection from Mercy and the first All-American out of American University

Neal Powless Amateur Sports Three-time lacrosse All-American at Nazareth College, a member of the 1997 Rochester Knighthawks NLL Championship Team

Tom Burgess Professional Sports Newark graduate and CFL all-star quarterback, led two teams to Grey Cup Championships

Maia Chaka Professional Sports Edison Tech graduate, first African American woman to be an on-field NFL official

John Davila Professional Sports A celebrated horse racing jockey, was the 2003 New York Derby Champion. 14-time leading jockey at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack. His career winning percentage of 22.9 ranks fourth all-time nationally in thoroughbred racing

Pete Grymkowski Professional Sports Professional bodybuilder, won the Heavyweight division at the 1977 IFBB Mr. World Contest and was named Mr. Rochester in 1968

Joe Walters Professional Sports Irondequoit alumni, two-time ACC Player of the Year at Maryland. First overall draft pick in Major League Lacrosse and a second-round pick in the National Lacrosse League

1990 Rochester Red Wings Team of the Ages 1990 Governors' Cup Champions

McAvoy Park Dan Guilfoyle Chairman's Choice Award Recognized as a softball haven in the Rochester area

Single-game tickets to all remaining Red Wings home games are available online at RedWingsBaseball.com. They can also be purchased by calling 585-423-WING or in person at the Innovative Field ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.