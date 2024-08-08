IronPigs Fall to RailRiders Before Rain Washes Away Second Game

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - In the resumption of Wednesday's game one on Thursday, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (54-52, 20-13) were downed by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (61-48, 18-16) 8-1 before rain postponed the second game of the scheduled doubleheader.

The RailRiders plated three in the third before posting two runs apiece in the fourth and fifth innings with a single tally pushed across in the seventh.

The only run of the game for the 'Pigs came on a Matt Kroon solo homer in the sixth, his seventh of the season, and fourth in his past three games.

Phil Bickford (3-4) earned the win in relief for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk, striking out two.

Alan Rangel (0-1) suffered the loss for the 'Pigs, as despite not allowing a hit, he conceded two runs on two walks, striking out one.

The IronPigs have also announced that they will now play a single-admission doubleheader against the RailRiders on Saturday, August 10th.

First pitch for game one on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:05 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning contests.

The Mummers cap giveaway, presented by WFMZ Channel 69 News, slated for Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. for the first 3,000 adults 18 & over.

Saturday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader.

Tickets from previously postponed games from this week may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability, or for any IronPigs home game in in April or May of 2025 once single-game tickets go on sale. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

