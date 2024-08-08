Memphis Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Gwinnett

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.

For the third straight night, Memphis entered bottom of the ninth trailing Gwinnett. Facing the largest deficit of the series, the Redbirds rallied for four runs and came up just short of a third straight walk-off win despite getting the winning run to first base. Memphis scored all four runs on back-to-back homers from first baseman Alfonso Rivas, a three-run shot, and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa.

Gamboa finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI. Second baseman Thomas Saggese went 2-for-3 and reached on a hit-by-pitch. Designated hitter Luken Baker walked twice in the loss.

Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (1-6) allowed three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 3.1 innings. Victor Santos allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out three in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday August 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.

For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.