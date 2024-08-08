Memphis Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Gwinnett
August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 5-4 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
For the third straight night, Memphis entered bottom of the ninth trailing Gwinnett. Facing the largest deficit of the series, the Redbirds rallied for four runs and came up just short of a third straight walk-off win despite getting the winning run to first base. Memphis scored all four runs on back-to-back homers from first baseman Alfonso Rivas, a three-run shot, and shortstop Arquimedes Gamboa.
Gamboa finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI. Second baseman Thomas Saggese went 2-for-3 and reached on a hit-by-pitch. Designated hitter Luken Baker walked twice in the loss.
Starting pitcher Nick Raquet (1-6) allowed three runs on four hits, walked three and struck out three in 3.1 innings. Victor Santos allowed one run on four hits, walked one and struck out three in 3.2 innings out of the bullpen.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to continue a six-game homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) on Friday August 9 with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Jacksonville Halts Late Toledo Rally in 6-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- For First Time Since March 31 Saints Get Walk-off Win, 2-1 Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Birdsell, Padlo Lead Iowa Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Fitts Hurls Six Strong Innings in WooSox 6-3 Win Over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Withstand Memphis Rally in Ninth, Win 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Loses Rain-Soaked Thursday Night Game to Worcester, 6-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Casey Mize Goes 2.1 Innings as Hens Fall 6-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Fall to Vinny Capra's Homers, 3-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Capra's Blasts Lift Sounds Past Indianapolis - Nashville Sounds
- Roden Home Run Helps Deliver Bisons' 3-2 Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Three to Bats on Thursday, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Hang on for 5-4 Win over Knights - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Fall to RailRiders Before Rain Washes Away Second Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponement Rescheduled to Doubleheader Saturday, August 10 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Win Game One, Game Two Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls, Tides Split Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Tides Split Doubleheader Against Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Jirschele Named White Sox Third Base Coach - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 13-16, 18 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Fifth Season as Twins Triple-A Affiliate Opens at Home March 28, Plus First Time Visit from Pacific Coast League Team - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jared Jones and Joshua Palacios Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville Create Amazing Back-To-School Supply Experience - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Splits Wednesday Twin Bill in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Gwinnett
- Redbirds Walk-off Stripers for Second Straight Night with Rally in Ninth
- Baker Blasts Walk-off Home Run in Fourth Multi-Homer Game of Season
- Memphis to Honor Negro League Baseball, Host Red Sox Night on August 10
- Memphis Smacks Four Home Runs in Win over Durham