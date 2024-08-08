IronPigs and RailRiders Postponement Rescheduled to Doubleheader Saturday, August 10

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced that the previously postponed game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, August 6th has been rescheduled to Saturday, August 10th as part of a single-admission doubleheader.

First pitch for game one on Saturday at Coca-Cola Park will be 5:05 p.m. with all gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning contests.

The Mummers cap giveaway, presented by WFMZ Channel 69 News, slated for Saturday will begin at 4 p.m. for the first 3,000 adults 18 & over.

Saturday's game ticket is good for both games of the doubleheader.

Tickets from previously postponed games from this week may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2024 season, subject to availability, or for any IronPigs home game in in April or May of 2025 once single-game tickets go on sale. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610-841-7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange.

