Rochester Splits Wednesday Twin Bill in Buffalo

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

The Rochester Red Wings split their twin bill against the Buffalo Bisons Wednesday afternoon, winning game one 10-5 and dropping game two by a score of 5-3. Rochester has now won six of their last seven games against their Thruway rivals to the west. In the first half of the doubleheader, CF Dylan Crews and José Tena led the way from the top two spots in the lineup with three hits apiece, including two extra-base hits each. 1B Joey Gallo, playing in his first game with Rochester on his second Major League rehab assignment with the team, joined the party with a two-run shot and reached base four times in the contest.

In game two, Tena stayed hot and paced the offense with his first home run as a Red Wing and added a double and a walk. C Brady Lindsly also doubled for his 42nd hit of the season, which ties his career-high with a single team (42 in 2022 with HBG). LF Stone Garrett also picked up a hit in the second half of the doubleheader and is now hitting .349 (22-for-63) since July 1. Rochester has now won three and split six of their nine twin bills this season.

GAME ONE:

Buffalo kicked things off right away in the bottom half of the first inning of game one and loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first. The second batter, 2B Will Wagner drew a walk and promptly moved to second on a single up the middle from 1B Riley Tirotta. RF Alan Roden filled the bases with a bunt single in the next at-bat, and DH Damiano Palmegiani promptly tied the game with a base hit down the left-field line. Rochester RHP Jackson Rutledge induced a flyout and groundout in the next two at-bats to keep the contest tied at one heading to the second frame.

CF Dylan Crews roped his third triple with the Red Wings and second base hit of the afternoon with one out in the top of the third, a line drive into the right-center field gap that hit the top of the wall in the air. 2B José Tena followed suit with a double into left-center field that allowed Crews to score easily and tie the game. Two batters later and with two outs, rehabbing 1B Joey Gallo connected on an 0-2 sweeper down and in and deposited it into the right field seats to give the Red Wings a 3-1 lead. This is Gallo's fourth homer in 10 games with Rochester this season across a pair of Major League rehab stints.

Buffalo C Max McDowell was hit by a pitch to lead off the home half of the fourth, and promptly put himself into scoring position with his first stolen base of the season on the very next pitch. Later in the at-bat, CF Jonatan Clase tied the game at 3-3 with a two-run shot that sailed over the right-field fence for his first home run as a Bison.

To lead off the top of the fifth for the Red Wings, José Tena roped his second double of the game to put himself into scoring position. The very next at-bat, DH Andrés Chaparro unloaded on a two-strike curveball and crushed it 414 feet over the fence in left field to give Rochester the lead back, 5-3. This marked his first home run as a Red Wing and 20th of the season, his third consecutive season with at least 20 homers. Back-to-back walks to Joey Gallo and RF Joey Meneses put Rochester back in business, and 3B Brady House made it three straight free passes to load the bases with still no one out. In the ensuing at-bat, Gallo scampered home and runners moved to second and third on a wild pitch to make the score 6-3. SS Jack Dunn then drove in Meneses on a sacrifice fly to right field to give the Red Wings a four-run cushion. The next at-bat, LF Darren Baker drew Rochester's fourth walk of the inning and stole his 32nd base of the season to put himself on second base. Another wild pitch allowed both runners to come around and score and give the Red Wings a 9-3 lead after four-and-a-half innings of play.

After holding Buffalo scoreless in the bottom of the fifth, Rochester went right back to work in the sixth. Joey Gallo and Joey Meneses drew two consecutive walks for the second straight inning. After a pitching change, Brady House loaded the bases on an infield single up the middle, and Jack Dunn made the score 10-3 with an infield single of his own.

The score remained the same into the Bisons final at-bats in the bottom of the seventh. LF Rafael Lantigua singled to lead off the inning, and two batters later Max McDowell launched a two-run homer to pull Buffalo to within five runs. Despite a single following the homer, the Red Wings held on for a 10-5 win in game one.

Right-hander Jackson Rutledge took the ball for the Rochester Red Wings in the first half of the doubleheader for his 20th start of the season. He logged 3.0 innings and allowed three earned on six hits, with five walks and four strikeouts. RHP Adonis Medina came first in relief and tossed a scoreless 1.2 innings on three hits with three strikeouts. This lowered his season ERA to 2.79 and his ERA in day games to an impressive 1.59. LHP Joe La Sorsa was next in line and threw 1.1 innings on one hit with one strikeout and handed the ball to RHP Carlos Romero in the seventh for his Triple-A debut. The Venezuela native allowed two earned on three hits and recorded all three outs via the strikeout.

Diamond Pro Player of the Game in the front half of the twin bill goes to CF Dylan Crews. The LSU product came up a home run shy of the cycle and went 3-for-4 with his third triple with the Red Wings, a double and a run scored. Across 10 day games with the Red Wings, Crews is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with seven extra-base hits (HR, 3B, 5 2B) and a .467 on-base percentage. This is the second time Crews reached base four times this season, and the first time at the Triple-A level (4/9 at Altoona with Double-A Harrisburg)

GAME TWO:

Rochester set the tone in game two with a 3B José Tena home run in the first inning to put the Wings up 1-0. This is his first home run with Rochester and 18th of the year, a 386-foot shot over the right-center field fence.

After scoreless second and third innings, Buffalo got on the board in the bottom of the fourth. 1B Joey Votto and RF Alan Roden both singled to put runners on first and second with one out. SS Josh Kasevich then launched a homer of his own to put the Bisons up 3-1 heading to the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Roden drew an opening walk, progressed to second on a ground out, and then stole third base. 3B Damiano Palmegiani delivered a two-run home run to extend Buffalo's lead to 5-1.

Heading into the top of the seventh down by four the Red Wings responded, kicked off by a single from RF Dylan Crews. 1B Andrés Chaparropromptly blasted a home run to center field bringing Rochester within two, 5-3. This was Chaparro's second home run of the doubleheader, and 21st of the season. It traveled 419 feet to straight away center field and marked the 51st home run by a Red Wing this season to travel at least 400 feet. DH Carter Kieboom followed with a walk, and 2B Jake Alu put the tying run on second base with a double the other way down the left field line. He was stranded there, however, and Rochester fell in game two, 5-3.

Recently activated off the Injured List, RHP Spenser Watkins took the ball for Rochester in game two, his first start since July 19. Detroit's 30th-round pick in 2014 logged 4.0 innings of work and allowed three earned on five hits while striking out four and walking one. LHP Tim Cate was first out of the bullpen for the Red Wings and delivered 1.0 scoreless inning on one hit with a strikeout before giving the ball to RHP Ty Tice. In the sixth, The Arkansas native allowed two earned on one hit with a pair of strikeouts and a walk.

Game two's Diamond Pro Player of the Game is 3B José Tena. The newly acquired infielder went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, and a walk. Across both games of the doubleheader, Tena collected five hits including four extra-base hits. After game two, Tena now leads the International League with 117 hits this season and ranks fourth with 67 RBI.

Rochester looks to regain the series lead in game three of their six-game set in Buffalo on Thursday night. LHP Andrew Alvarez will get the ball for the Red Wings, against Bisons LHP Trenton Wallace. The first pitch will commence at 6:35 p.m.

