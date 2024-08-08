Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 13-16, 18

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, August 13 with a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, that runs through Friday, August 16 with an off day on August 17 before concluding on Sunday, August 18. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Random Municipal Water System Giveaway Night: Who among us hasn't sipped some intoxicating liquid from a Mason jar at one point in their life? Well, fans may not want to do that tonight as the Jumbo Shrimp celebrate Random Municipal Water System Giveaway Night! Stop by the Jumbo Shrimp table on the concourse and pick up a jar of good ole government water (while supplies last).

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union and featuring the Furyk Foundation: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union and the Furyk Foundation as they raise awareness for their worthy organization.

Celebrating Women Inventors: The Jumbo Shrimp will highlight and celebrate some of the greatest women inventors and their inventions and innovations.

Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Every Inch Counts: What if... Tonight, the Jumbo Shrimp celebrate all the close plays that just got away.

Friday, August 16, 2024 *DOUBLEHEADER* beginning at 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4 p.m.)

DOUBLEHEADER: Friday will feature two 7-inning games with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. and the second game beginning approximately 30 minutes after the first concludes. It is a single-admission double header meaning all Friday, August 16 tickets will be valid for both games!

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Boeing: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks thanks to Boeing!

'90s Night: It's the decade that gave us the Discman, Beanie Babies and some of my coworkers! Join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night of 90's nostalgia as the sights and sounds of the 90's fill the ballpark for 90's Night.

Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 5:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:30 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Family Faith Night presented by FCA Fields of Faith : Join the Jumbo Shrimp and NE Florida FCA for an inspiring program featuring personal athlete testimonies, a time of worship and celebrating the hundreds of coaches' and athletes' lives being transformed across Northeast Florida by the Gospel! Programming begins at 3 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union and OUTFRONT Media : Thanks to VyStar Credit Union and OUTFRONT Media, all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive a complimentary ticket to Sunday's game. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.