Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville Create Amazing Back-To-School Supply Experience

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing and Communities in Schools Jacksonville partnered on August 3 for a special back-to-school supply giveaway featuring 15 elementary students from Jacksonville.

These 15 students were each paired with a Jumbo Shrimp player and provided a co-branded Boeing/Jumbo Shrimp backpack to pick out school supplies for the upcoming school year. They toured Boeing's Jacksonville facility and also interacted with aerospace experts to learn what it takes to enter the aerospace field.

"Thanks to Boeing, the Jumbo Shrimp and everyone who put that event together," said Jumbo Shrimp manager Daren Brown. "It's good for us to be involved. Back to school for the kids, our players can relate to going back to school and helping out the families. I thought it was a cool thing to be a part of."

"It is incredibly important for our organization to continue to support the youth of Northeast Florida, in particular lower-income families," Jumbo Shrimp exectuvie vice president/general manager Harold Craw said. "Thank you to Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville and our Jumbo Shrimp players for a truly excellent and memorable experience for these students in advance of the upcoming school year."

Remaining school supplies for the day were donated to the non-profit Communities in Schools Jacksonville.

"Boeing is committed to preparing and inspiring the next generation of innovators and explorers across Florida and the greater Jacksonville area," said Rhiannon Sherrard, Boeing Jacksonville executive site director. "School supplies help pave the way toward academic success by providing children with the tools they need to begin learning on the first day of school. We are thankful for our partnerships with the Jumbo Shrimp and Communities in Schools to be able to provide this unique experience."

