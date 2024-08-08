2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers players and front office staff continued the team's volunteering efforts throughout the Omaha metro area in the months of June and July, combining to spend 190 hours in the community.

"We are overjoyed at the opportunity to continue to give back to our community," Storm Chasers Employee & Community Relations Manager Aniya Tate said. "Our staff and entire organization is committed to charitable action and donation, and ensuring that our community knows that we are more than baseball. We look forward to furthering our reach and are thankful for each organization that has allowed us to make an impact."

On June 1, Storm Chasers front office staff attended the La Vista Days Parade for the La Vista Community Foundation. In the following week, the Chasers front staff attended the Elkhorn Days Parade on June 8 in downtown Omaha at the Relevant Center. Additionally, June 8 was Runza Night at Werner Park, with the Storm Chasers' game worn 'Runzas' jerseys auctioned off during the game, raising $3,487 for the Food & Bank of the Heartland.

The Storm Chasers staff and mascots participated in 'Play Ball Weekend' at the open of the 2024 College World Series on Thursday, June 13, playing whiffle ball at the Omaha Baseball Village with over 230 youth baseball fans. On June 15, Chasers staff attended the Papillion Days Parade, and the team hosted a 'United Way Party at the Park' on June 29.

The month of July featured 'Chasers Community Week' from July 8-14 as Storm Chasers front office staff and players contributed all around the community throughout the week. The front office staff started the week July 8 working with Benson Little League to clean up one of their fields. The team volunteered at the YMCA on July 9, then players and staff visited Children's Nebraska, with an afternoon of baseball themed games and activities. Storm Chasers players Nate Eaton, Drew Waters, John Rave and Devin Mann all joined on the visit to the Children's Hospital.

Chasers Community Week continued the morning of Saturday July 13, front office staff participated in the 'Heartland Pride Parade' in downtown Omaha. Storm Chasers staff and mascots also participated in multiple library events reading to groups of kids around the Omaha Metro, joined by pitcher Anthony Veneziano.

Also on July 13, the third jersey auction of the season too place on Diversity Night at Werner Park, with an Omaha Rockets jersey auction that raised over $3,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands. During the All-Star break, many front office staff volunteered at Bags of Fun to pack 5 Bags of Fun for kids in Omaha area hospitals.

Near the end of July, many Chasers front office staff attended the Gretna Days Parade on July 27 and the impactful month concluded on July 30 volunteering at Fontenelle Forest, helping clear the forest to aid the revitalization of its bur oaks.

Community Events in June

La Vista Days Parade - June 1

Elkhorn Days Parade - June 8

Play Ball Weekend - June 13

Papillion Days Parade - June 15

United Way Party at the Park - June 29

Community Events in July

Benson Little League - July 8 (Chasers Community Week)

YMCA Visit - July 9 (Chasers Community Week)

Children's Hospital Visit - July 11 (Chasers Community Week)

Heartland Pride Parade - July 13 (Chasers Community Week)

Bags of Fun Volunteering - July 16

Gretna Days Parade - July 27

Fontenelle Forest Volunteer Visit - July 30

Notable Mascot Appearances in June

During the busy month of June, there were a total of 22 mascot appearances: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PLCS Summer School Kickoff, Elkhorn Days Parade, Play Ball!, Omaha Children's Museum, Papillion Days Parade, Council Bluffs Library, College World Series Omaha, Inc., CRCC Northwest, Underwood check presentation, CRCC Southwest, Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska, Miracle League, Heartland Hope Mission, YMCA Field Day, Smile Station Maple, Smile Station Harrison.

Notable Mascot Appearances in July

In the month of July, 16 more mascot appearances were made: Crestridge Magnet NLL, Carter Lake Library, YMCA (Community Week), OPL - Florence Storytime, Children's Hospital, Heartland Pride Parade, Papillion Public Library, OPL - Elkhorn Storytime, Get Up and Get Moving, Papillion Sanitation Ribbon Cutting, OPL - Swanson Storytime, OPL - Millard Storytime.

International League Stories from August 8, 2024

