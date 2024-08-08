2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July
August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers players and front office staff continued the team's volunteering efforts throughout the Omaha metro area in the months of June and July, combining to spend 190 hours in the community.
"We are overjoyed at the opportunity to continue to give back to our community," Storm Chasers Employee & Community Relations Manager Aniya Tate said. "Our staff and entire organization is committed to charitable action and donation, and ensuring that our community knows that we are more than baseball. We look forward to furthering our reach and are thankful for each organization that has allowed us to make an impact."
On June 1, Storm Chasers front office staff attended the La Vista Days Parade for the La Vista Community Foundation. In the following week, the Chasers front staff attended the Elkhorn Days Parade on June 8 in downtown Omaha at the Relevant Center. Additionally, June 8 was Runza Night at Werner Park, with the Storm Chasers' game worn 'Runzas' jerseys auctioned off during the game, raising $3,487 for the Food & Bank of the Heartland.
The Storm Chasers staff and mascots participated in 'Play Ball Weekend' at the open of the 2024 College World Series on Thursday, June 13, playing whiffle ball at the Omaha Baseball Village with over 230 youth baseball fans. On June 15, Chasers staff attended the Papillion Days Parade, and the team hosted a 'United Way Party at the Park' on June 29.
The month of July featured 'Chasers Community Week' from July 8-14 as Storm Chasers front office staff and players contributed all around the community throughout the week. The front office staff started the week July 8 working with Benson Little League to clean up one of their fields. The team volunteered at the YMCA on July 9, then players and staff visited Children's Nebraska, with an afternoon of baseball themed games and activities. Storm Chasers players Nate Eaton, Drew Waters, John Rave and Devin Mann all joined on the visit to the Children's Hospital.
Chasers Community Week continued the morning of Saturday July 13, front office staff participated in the 'Heartland Pride Parade' in downtown Omaha. Storm Chasers staff and mascots also participated in multiple library events reading to groups of kids around the Omaha Metro, joined by pitcher Anthony Veneziano.
Also on July 13, the third jersey auction of the season too place on Diversity Night at Werner Park, with an Omaha Rockets jersey auction that raised over $3,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of the Midlands. During the All-Star break, many front office staff volunteered at Bags of Fun to pack 5 Bags of Fun for kids in Omaha area hospitals.
Near the end of July, many Chasers front office staff attended the Gretna Days Parade on July 27 and the impactful month concluded on July 30 volunteering at Fontenelle Forest, helping clear the forest to aid the revitalization of its bur oaks.
Community Events in June
La Vista Days Parade - June 1
Elkhorn Days Parade - June 8
Play Ball Weekend - June 13
Papillion Days Parade - June 15
United Way Party at the Park - June 29
Community Events in July
Benson Little League - July 8 (Chasers Community Week)
YMCA Visit - July 9 (Chasers Community Week)
Children's Hospital Visit - July 11 (Chasers Community Week)
Heartland Pride Parade - July 13 (Chasers Community Week)
Bags of Fun Volunteering - July 16
Gretna Days Parade - July 27
Fontenelle Forest Volunteer Visit - July 30
Notable Mascot Appearances in June
During the busy month of June, there were a total of 22 mascot appearances: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, PLCS Summer School Kickoff, Elkhorn Days Parade, Play Ball!, Omaha Children's Museum, Papillion Days Parade, Council Bluffs Library, College World Series Omaha, Inc., CRCC Northwest, Underwood check presentation, CRCC Southwest, Epilepsy Foundation of Nebraska, Miracle League, Heartland Hope Mission, YMCA Field Day, Smile Station Maple, Smile Station Harrison.
Notable Mascot Appearances in July
In the month of July, 16 more mascot appearances were made: Crestridge Magnet NLL, Carter Lake Library, YMCA (Community Week), OPL - Florence Storytime, Children's Hospital, Heartland Pride Parade, Papillion Public Library, OPL - Elkhorn Storytime, Get Up and Get Moving, Papillion Sanitation Ribbon Cutting, OPL - Swanson Storytime, OPL - Millard Storytime.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Jared Jones and Joshua Palacios Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville Create Amazing Back-To-School Supply Experience - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Splits Wednesday Twin Bill in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July
- Six-Run Seventh Lifts Omaha to 6-2 Win Over I-Cubs
- Omaha Falls to I-Cubs 4-2 in Series-Opener
- Daniel Lynch IV Named International League Pitcher of the Month for July
- Omaha Storm Chasers Open Two-Week Homestand with Iowa Cubs