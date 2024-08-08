Bats Hang on for 5-4 Win over Knights

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats started off strong with three runs in the bottom of the first inning, leading from start to finish in a 5-4 win over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

The Bats started strong in the first inning with Reece Hinds' and Tony Kemp's walks and Edwin Rios' RBI double which sent Hinds home. With Kemp on third and Rios on second, P.J. Higgins hit a single to right field, scoring both Kemp and Rios to make it 3-0 early.

Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt and Knights southpaw Jake Eder matched zeroes from there. The Bats threatened in the fourth when Michael Trautwein hit a single but got caught on a pickoff trying to steal second.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Knights made it on the scoreboard with a walk by Zach Deloach and a two-run home run by Tim Elko to make it a 3-2 game. Colson Montgomery singled, bringing an end to Leibrandt's start. Evan Kravetz came in and got the final outs of the inning to hold a one-run lead. Leibrandt (W, 3-2) pitched 6.1 innings and had four strikeouts, allowing three hits to earn the victory.

After six innings, three runs allowed, and three strikeouts, the Knights starter Eder was replaced by Gus Varland, who threw a scoreless seventh.

Reiver Sanmartin was next into the game from the Bats bullpen and pitched a quick top of the eighth. The Bats offense came to life again in the bottom of the eighth. Fresh into reliever Prelander Berroa's first few pitches, first and second base were full after Blake Dunn hit a double to right field and Kemp walked. Davis Wendzel singled and Dunn came home to score. Kemp was thrown out at third. Rios then hit an RBI single, scoring Wendzel to make it 5-2 after eight.

Rehabbing Reds righty Emilio Pagan was called on for the ninth for the Bats. His outing started off with Elko and Montgomery base hits. Rafael Ortega and Danny Mendick hit a sacrifice fly and a ground out, each scoring a run to make it 5-4. But Pagan (S, 1) struck out Wilmer Difo to finish the win and earn the save.

Offensively, Gonzalez, Rios, and Trautwen each had a pair of hits for the Bats. Rios and Higgins each drove in two while eight of the nine Louisville starters reached with either a walk or a hit.

The Bats (5 3 -56, 1 5 -20 second half) and Knights (50-5 8, 17-1 7 second half) continue the series on Friday night at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch is set for 7:1 5 p.m. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.