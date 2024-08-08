Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers will partner with Northside Hospital to raise breast cancer awareness with the 6th Annual Pink in the Park on Friday, August 16 as part of a six-game homestand against the Norfolk Tides from August 13-18.

The homestand also includes an Ozzie Albies T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling) on August 13, a Fish Fry Buffet on August 15, and Chopper's 16th Birthday Celebration on August 17.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, August 13 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

T-Shirt Tuesday (presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling): The first 500 fans will receive a limited pinstripe Stripers shirsey (size XL only) featuring former Gwinnett player and current Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies. Four lucky fans will receive an Albies' signed shirsey, which are placed at random at the gates.

Wednesday, August 14 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Wet Nose Wednesday (presented by Sahlen's with partner New Country 101.5): Free admission for dogs with a paid owner on The Bank, our outfield lawn seating. Upgrade to the Doggie Bag Pack, which includes a ticket, hot dog, and Stripers berm blanket for just $20.

Xolos de Gwinnett: The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett, featuring vibrant uniforms that celebrate the culture and traditions of Gwinnett County's Hispanic and Latino communities for MiLB's Copa de la Diversión.

Thursday, August 15 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Thirsty Thursday™: Every Thursday night, fans age 21 and older can get select 12-ounce domestic beers for just $2 each.

Fish Fry Buffet: Purchase a Buffet Pack and receive a Field Box ticket and access to the all-you-can-eat buffet that features Fried Catfish Nuggets, Coleslaw, Fried Okra, and Hushpuppies for just $42.

Friday, August 16 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Pink in the Park (presented by Northside Hospital): The Stripers will raise awareness for those in our community affected by breast cancer.

Pink in the Park Jersey Auction: After the Stripers take the field in special pink jerseys to honor those affected by breast cancer, fans will have the chance to win a player-signed, game-worn Stripers' jersey from an online auction at GoStripers.com. All proceeds will go to Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation.

Fireworks Friday: There is more than just pink on this evening, as the Stripers will send a colorful display of fireworks into the air moments after the game.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Saturday, August 17 - Malmö Oat Milkers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 4:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 6:05 p.m.

Chopper's Birthday Celebration: Join the Stripers in celebrating the 16th birthday for their mascot, Chopper the Groundhog! Blooper, from the Atlanta Braves, and several other local mascot friends will be involved in the celebration and available for autographs and pictures throughout the game. Fans can also sign a birthday card for Chopper on the main concourse before and during the game.

Chopper's Soft Squishy Plush Giveaway: The first 500 kids (age 12 and under) at Coolray Field will receive a soft squishy plush of Chopper.

Malmö Oat Milkers Night: The Gwinnett Stripers will transform into the Malmö Oat Milkers and become the 121st Minor League Baseball team as part of a leaguewide partnership with the Swedish-based oat drink company, Oatly.

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Sunday, August 18 - Stripers vs. Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Sunday Funday (presented by COUNTRY Financial): A special matinee game for families, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting).

All-You-Can-Eat Seats: Enjoy hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and soft drinks among other ballpark favorites on any Friday-Sunday home game for just $35.

Single-game tickets for all Stripers' home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.