Omaha Rally Falls Short in Ninth with 3-2 Loss to Iowa

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers fell short against the Iowa Cubs for a 3-2 loss on Thursday at Werner Park, on All-Abilities Night.

In the third game of this week's series, both teams mustered four hits, three by Omaha, in the first three frames as starting pitcher Daniel Lynch IV tossed two consecutive 1-2-3 innings in the 1st and the 2nd, allowing the one hit. Iowa's starting pitcher Brandon Birdsell threw three scoreless innings as well heading into the fourth inning.

After a fourth scoreless inning, the I-Cubs struck first in the top of the fifth inning as a single and a walk had two on base. Former Storm Chaser Kevin Padlo crushed a three-run homer to center field for a 3-0 Iowa lead.

Omaha answered back in the bottom half of the fifth as Nick Pratto led off the inning with a single. Then, Nate Eaton ripped his 24th double of the season to left center field and plated Pratto for a 3-1 deficit in favor of the I-Cubs.

Lynch IV ended his night with 6.2 innings pitched as he allowed three runs and added three 1-2-3 innings in the 1st, 2nd and 4th frame. Noah Murdock entered the mound for the Chasers in the seventh and walked his first two to load the bases but stranded the basses loaded, including a runner inherited from Lynch IV to end the inning. For Omaha's starter, his was his 10th quality start of the season, his fourth straight.

After both teams scored in the fifth, the bats went quiet again for the next two and a half frames before the Chasers rallied and scored in the bottom of the eighth. Two at-bats into the frame, Ryan Fitzgerald drew the team's third walk of the game. Drew Waters added a single to get two on base which set up Nick Loftin to hit a single into left field and plate Fitzgerald for a 3-2 score still in favor of Iowa.

After 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, Murdock was removed for new Storm Chaser Eric Cerantola as he entered the mound in the top of the ninth inning. After he allowed a hit on his first batter faced, Cerantola retired the next three including a home-run robbery by CJ Alexander to get out of the inning.

The Chasers had one last chance in the bottom of the ninth inning as Brian O'Keefe singled to lead off the frame. After pinch runner Tyler Gentry was moved to second base off of a Pratto sac bunt, Devin Mann hit the second single of the frame which led to Fitzgerald drawing a walk and loading the bases for John Rave. But Iowa won the game after Rave struck out swinging and stranded all three runners on base for a 3-2 loss.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Cubs at Werner Park on Friday, August 9 as first pitch is slated to start at 7:05 p.m. CT and right-handed pitcher Alec Marsh will get the start for Omaha.

