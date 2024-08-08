For First Time Since March 31 Saints Get Walk-off Win, 2-1 Over Clippers

ST. PAUL, MN - Things that haven't happened since March 31, Part II. On Wednesday night the St. Paul Saints got just their second victory when trailing after seven innings. The only other time was on March 31. On Thursday night they got just their second walk-off win of the season, the first time since that same game. Coincidentally, the opponent on March 31 was the Columbus Clippers, the same team they beat over the last two nights as Jair Camargo came through in the bottom of the ninth for a 2-1 victory in front of 8,774 at CHS Field.

With the game tied at one in the bottom of the ninth Anthony Prato nearly won the game on the first pitch of the inning as he tripled high off the wall in right. Edouard Julien was intentionally walked and after going to a three-ball count to Rylan Bannon, he was intentionally walked. After a strikeout of Dalton Shuffield, Camargo stepped to the plate. On a 1-1 pitch, he ripped a 110 mile per hour line drive into left for the game winning single. Zebby Matthews got the start for the Saints and outside of the first batter of the ballgame, he was in command. Will Brennan led off the game with a solo homer to right, his first of the season, making it 1-0. Matthews would retire the next eight men he faced before a two-out single by Brennan in the third. Matthews allowed just one more hitter to reach, a leadoff walk in the fourth to Kyle Manzardo. That was the first walk in 17.0 innings for Matthews at Triple-A. Matthews went 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out five. He threw 74 pitches, 45 for strikes.

In the second, the Saints knotted the game at one. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. led off the inning with a double to right-center. With one out Alex Isola walked. A groundout moved the runners up and Prato's infield single to third scored Keirsey Jr. tying the game at one.

The Saints bullpen was tremendous as Zack Weiss tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit and striking out one.

Giovanny Gallegos made his Saints debut and was dominant throwing 1.0 perfect inning and threw just 10 pitches, seven for strikes.

Matt Bowman earned the win tossing a shutout ninth. After giving up a leadoff single to Brennan, who collected three of the four Clippers hits, Bowman struck out Juan Brito looking and got Manzardo to line into a double play at first.

The same two teams meet in game four of the six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints are TBA and the Clippers send LHP Will Dion (3-3, 5.89) to the mound. The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities area, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

